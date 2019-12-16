Transfer of ownership and new management La Grande Roue de Montréal

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Henk Addink, CEO of Sandibe Global BV announces that Sandibe has acquired full control and ownership of Les Holdings La Grande Roue de Montréal Inc.



With this transaction, Mr. Niels Jorgensen steps down as president, secretary and treasurer of Les Holdings La Grande Roue de Montréal Inc and leaves the company as per the date of the transfer. Mr. Addink, a well reputed name in the entertainment industry will take over as the CEO of La Grande Roue de Montréal and guide a new management team to the next phase of this monumental attraction in the Old Port.

Due to the change of management, La Grande Roue de Montréal will be closed on December 16, 17 and 18. After that, operations will continue as usual with opening hours daily from 10.00 AM to 11.00 PM.

About La Grande Roue de Montréal

La Grande Roue de Montréal is Canada’s largest observation wheel built at the Old Port of Montreal and is open to the public since September 2017. All 42 temperature-controlled cabins are fitted with ultra-clear tempered glass windows, allowing the visitors to feast their eyes on a limitless panoramic view all four seasons of the year.

About Sandibe Global B.V.

Sandibe Global B.V. invests in stand-alone attractions worldwide since 2017 and is part of a European privately owned investment group that amongst others is active in the global leisure industry with the purpose to realize outstanding, eye-catching and innovative tourist attractions in metropolitan areas worldwide.

For more information:

Mathieu Filion

514-700-5550, ext. 556

mfilion@mercureconseil.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.