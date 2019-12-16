Professional Community Management Receives Nominations for the Community Associations Institute Greater Los Angeles Chapter Industry Excellence Awards

/EIN News/ -- Foothill Ranch, CA, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, received several award nominations for the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Greater Los Angeles Chapter Industry Excellence Awards dinner.



The CAI – Greater Los Angeles Chapter awards ceremony will recognize elite members and their contributions that have been significant to the industry throughout the past year. Amy Yankauskas, community manager, has been nominated for the Rising Star Award, and Cassandra Eggers, community manager, has been nominated for the Rookie Manager of the Year Award.



“We are extremely proud of our managers that have been nominated for the upcoming CAI – GLAC awards,” stated Katy Howe, Professional Community Management regional vice president of management services. “Their dedication, hard work, and commitment show through the success of their managed communities and satisfied residents. They are a great value to our team and the industry.”



CAI is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. With more than 40,000 members, CAI has 64 chapters worldwide. CAI provides information, education, and resources to the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who support them. CAI members include association board members and other homeowner leaders, community managers, association management firms and other professionals who provide products and services to associations.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



