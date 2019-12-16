Energy Department Announces Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement on H2@Scale New Markets

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a Notice of Intent (NOI) to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) to advance innovations that will build new markets for H2@Scale. Transformational R&D and innovative concepts for new H2@Scale markets will be key to expanding hydrogen opportunities and converting them into market solutions that benefit the American people and provide added value for the economy.

Potential topics under the FOA include:

Electrolyzer Manufacturing R&D

Advanced Carbon Fiber for Compressed Storage Tanks

Fuel Cell R&D for Heavy-Duty Applications

H2@Scale New Markets R&D—HySteel

H2@Scale New Markets Demonstrations

Training and Workforce Development

This FOA supports the vision of affordable and large-scale production, storage, transport and utilization of hydrogen in the United States.

