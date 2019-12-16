Energy Department Announces Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement on H2@Scale New Markets
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a Notice of Intent (NOI) to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) to advance innovations that will build new markets for H2@Scale. Transformational R&D and innovative concepts for new H2@Scale markets will be key to expanding hydrogen opportunities and converting them into market solutions that benefit the American people and provide added value for the economy.
Potential topics under the FOA include:
- Electrolyzer Manufacturing R&D
- Advanced Carbon Fiber for Compressed Storage Tanks
- Fuel Cell R&D for Heavy-Duty Applications
- H2@Scale New Markets R&D—HySteel
- H2@Scale New Markets Demonstrations
- Training and Workforce Development
This FOA supports the vision of affordable and large-scale production, storage, transport and utilization of hydrogen in the United States.
