FAA wants military justice action in fighting crime

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 16 - The Angolan Deputy Armed Forces Chief of Staff for Patriotic Education, João António Santana, defended Monday, in Luanda, a greater involvement of the military justice organs in the fight against violent crime.,

General João António Santana "Lungo" expressed this position while addressing the opening of the Extraordinary Advisory Council of the Military Prosecutor's Offices, which runs until Wednesday (18) at the Luanda Naval Base, saying that by doing so, it can discourage the practice of crime.

He underlined that the country continues to "watch" the commitment of violent crimes that lead to the presumption of possible involvement of individuals with some military preparation, taking into account the "modus operandi" of the criminals.

It is in this context that the general considers it fundamental that the Military Prosecutor's Office should join efforts to combat negative phenomena so that the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) remain a school of life and a good example for society.

