Agri-Fish Council 16-17 December Brussels - “CAP budget remains the overriding priority” declares Minister Creed

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has again called for the protection of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget as Member States debate the latest state of play in the negotiations on the post-2020 CAP.

Speaking on the first day of the December Agri-fish Council, Minister Creed stated:

“I would like to emphasise again the fundamental importance of protecting the CAP budget. This remains the overriding priority as we move closer to agreement on the CAP reform package.”

The debate at Council considered a Progress Report from the Finnish Presidency which summarises the extent to which the negotiations have advanced. It also points to a number of issues that still remain to be resolved, including in relation to the proposed New Delivery Model, and in respect of environmental and climate-related aspects.

“There are many demands being made of the CAP, and if we are going to ask for so much from one policy, we must resource it accordingly.” declared Minister Creed.

Other agricultural items considered at the Council included the bioeconomy, minor use of pesticides, food labelling, and the protection and restoration of the world’s forests. The Council also considered the EU/US Airbus dispute, which has resulted in tariffs being applied to Irish agri-food and drinks exports to the US. Minister Creed called for EU-US negotiations to achieve a fair and balanced outcome, and for the Commission to examine all avenues with a view to resolving the dispute.

The Council continues its discussions in Brussels, focusing on the negotiations towards an agreement on fishing TACs and quotas for 2020.

Date Released: 16 December 2019