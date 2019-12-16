Opportunities in the World's Wound Care Market, 2015 to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opportunities in Wound Care Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for wound care and management technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

3M

Acelity

B. Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson/Bard

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Cryolife

CSL Ltd.

Hartmann Group

Integra Lifesciences

Integra/Derma Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Molynlycke

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis/Genzyme

Smith & Nephew

Takeda/Nycomed

Urgo Medical

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Wound Care

1. Wound Closure

1.1 Sutures

1.2 Staplers & Staples

1.3 Surgical Sealants and Glues

1.4 Femoral/Vascular Closure Devices

1.5 Other Wound Closure Products

1.6 Supplier Shares



2 Advanced Wound Management

2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

2.2 Advanced Dressings

2.3 Supplier Shares

2.4 Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Wound Management Products, Global Markets by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 2: Wound Closure Products, Global Markets by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 3: Global Sutures and Stapling Systems Market, Supplier Shares by Product Type, 2018

Exhibit 4: Overview of Surgical Sealant and Glue Technologies

Exhibit 5: Surgical Sealants & Glues, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 6: Global Surgical Sealants & Glues Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 7: Advanced Wound Management, Global Market by Major Product Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 8: Types of Moist Dressings

Exhibit 9: Selected Types of Active Dressings

Exhibit 10: Advanced Dressings, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 11: Global Advanced Wound Management Market, Supplier Shares, 2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36o9c5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.