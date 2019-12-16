Global Critical Care Markets, Forecast to 2023: Supplier Revenues & Shares, Competitive Landscape, Market Trends & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Global Critical Care Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for critical care technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

Draeger Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

Fisher & Paykel

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Philips

ResMed

Teleflex

Vyaire Medical

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Critical Care

1. Patient Monitoring

1.1 Anesthesia Systems

1.2 Ventilators

1.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring

1.4 Supplier Shares

1.5 Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Overview of Critical Care Technology Segments

Exhibit 2: Critical Care Technologies, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023

Exhibit 3: Global Critical Care Products, Supplier Shares

