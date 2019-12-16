There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,009 in the last 365 days.

Global Critical Care Markets, Forecast to 2023: Supplier Revenues & Shares, Competitive Landscape, Market Trends & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Global Critical Care Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for critical care technologies:

  • Current Market Size & Forecast
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
  • Current & Emerging Technologies
  • Market Trends & Opportunities
  • Plus More

Competitors Covered:

  • Draeger Medical
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Fisher & Paykel
  • GE Healthcare
  • Getinge
  • Medtronic
  • Mindray Medical
  • Nihon Kohden
  • Philips
  • ResMed
  • Teleflex
  • Vyaire Medical
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market by Clinical Application
  • Market by Geography
  • Suppliers
  • Markets by Technology
  • Critical Care

1. Patient Monitoring
1.1 Anesthesia Systems
1.2 Ventilators
1.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring
1.4 Supplier Shares
1.5 Market by Geography

List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018

Exhibit 1: Overview of Critical Care Technology Segments
Exhibit 2: Critical Care Technologies, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Global Critical Care Products, Supplier Shares

