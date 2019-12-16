Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Outlook to 2023: Includes Coverage of the Future Impact of CAR-T Therapies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Within the cancer therapeutics space, which today is worth over $100 billion globally, immunotherapeutic drugs have gained worldwide acceptance. This is because they are targeted therapeutics that have high specificity for cancer cells. Today, cancer immunotherapy drugs have captured nearly 50% of the overall oncology drugs market, generating about $75 billion in 2019 alone and are forecast to surpass $115 billion in 2023.



Immunotherapy is forecast to become the oncology treatment of choice by 2026 with an estimated 60% of previously treated cancer patients likely to adopt immunotherapy in this timeframe. Multiple treatment lines, combination therapy and the opportunity for repeat treatment are likely to accelerate fast growth. Cancer immunotherapy also expands into multiple indications and our analysis indicates that key immunotherapies including anti-PD-1 drugs, dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines are all driving the market.



The rising incidence and prevalence of numerous cancers globally is a significant accelerator of growth. This is due to more sensitive early detection techniques, higher patient awareness, and a growing aging population. Furthermore, the FDA's pro-science attitude will accelerate development and regulatory approval for these drugs. To that end, the cancer immunotherapy market is forecast to hit $115 billion by 2023. Overall strong growth rates are expected due to a significant unmet need and increasing trends of hematological cancers.



Prior to the launching of Yervoy, the five-year survival rate for patients with early-stage melanoma was 98%; but the five-year survival rate for late-stage melanoma was just 16%. Yervoy has been reported to have a survival rate of 25% when tested alone. When tested as part of a combination therapy treatment with Bristol's nivolumab, the two-year survival rates rose to 88% for patients with late-stage cancer.

An increase in patient survival rates brought about by cancer immunotherapy treatment is similar to that seen when bone marrow transplantation changed our conception on how blood cancer was treated. Other key therapeutic players in this market include Opdivo (nivolumab), Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Tecentriq (atezolizumab), Ibrance (palbociclib) the newly approved Bavencio (avelumab) and Imfinzi (durvalumab) and of course the first CAR-T therapies Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).



Opdivo (nivolumab) from BMS is one of the most exciting agents in the immunotherapy space and is indicated for melanoma, lung cancer, kidney cancer, blood cancer, head and neck cancer, and bladder cancer. It was given a fast-track approval on December 22, 2014. The majority of immune-oncology agents are anti-programmed death-1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibodies, which will certainly guide the market over the coming years. Projects that currently are valuable include combined immunotherapies on our knowledge of CD137 and PD-1/PDL1 mechanisms.

A study on a novel effector activating monoclonal antibody known as IMAB362 for the treatment of solid cancers is also exciting. Other projects comparing CAR-T cell effectiveness against T-cells that target CD19 or mesothelin are interesting in a preclinical setting. Of course, Novartis gained the first CAR-T FDA approval for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, CTL019), in August 2017, for children and young adults with B-cell ALL. In October 2017, Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) from Kite Pharma for adult patients large B-cell lymphoma was also given FDA approval. This is a major boost for the global and US immunotherapy, and gene therapy markets.



What are CAR-T Therapies? How Will they Impact the Market?



CAR T (chimeric antigen receptor T) cells are engineered specificity using antibody fragments directed to the tumor cell, and also T-cell CD8/CD3 plasma membrane proteins that elicit specific activity towards the tumor cell, via intracellular signaling pathways. To date, publications have revealed a number of effective intracellular molecules in the engineered T cell including CD28, 4-1BB (CD137) and CD3 zeta.



These engineered T cells have numerous advantages including:

Intracellular domain can be modified to increase efficacy and durability of CAR-T

CAR-T are still subject to the same regulatory and tolerogenic constraints of natural T cells, including checkpoints, Treg, MDSC

CAR-T can be engineered to express cytokines and chemokines that further enhance function and migration

Can be modified to express suicide genes that limit CAR-T population if toxicity occurs

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview

3. Current Status of Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview

4. Challenges in Cancer Medicine Research: An Overview

5. Cancer Immunotherapeutic Products: An Overview

6. Available Immunotherapies for Cancer by Disease Type: An Overview

7. Cancer Incidence and Mortality: An Overview

8. Global Oncology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

9. Market for Cancer Immunotherapy

10. Company Profiles

11. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Participants by Product Segment

12. CAR T Therapy

13. Regulations Pertaining to Immunotherapy Regulation in the USA

14. Regulations for Immunotherapy in Japan

15. European Regulation and Immunotherapeutics

16. Manufacturing of Immunotherapies

17. Supply Chain & Logistics

18. Pricing & Cost Analysis

19. Current Deals Within the CAR T Market

20. CAR T Therapy Company Case Studies



