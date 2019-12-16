Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024 - SMP; Passenger Cars; and Asia-Pacific Lead their Segments, Respectively
The automotive adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%, between 2019 and 2024.
APAC is the largest consumer of automotive adhesives. Low-cost of manufacturing in APAC countries and high demand for automotive adhesives in the region are driving its market growth.
The key companies profiled in this report are the Henkel (Germany), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M (US), Dupont (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), and Huntsman (US).
SMP is the fastest-growing resin type of the automotive adhesives market
Silane modified polymer adhesives have a smaller market share compared to other types. However, the market for this segment is projected to grow at the highest rate due to stringent environmental regulations on other adhesives in the market. These regulations prohibit the use of highly toxic solvents which have VOC emissions. As SMP adhesives are odorless, free of isocyanates and solvents, and emit no VOCs, their demand is expected to increase. The automotive & transportation industry continuously demands more advanced and improved bonding adhesives which offer excellent adhesion, superior durability, chemical & temperature resistance, and low shrinkage.
Passenger cars segment is projected to be the fastest-growing automotive adhesives market
The passenger cars segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. In the coming future, younger generations will be a significant driver in the development of more sustainable and convenient modes of commute. The future is expected to be ruled by passenger cars which may be electric, autonomous, and shared mobility, globally. This is expected to drive the market for the passenger car segment.
APAC is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing automotive adhesives market
APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing automotive adhesives market. It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. Growth is attributed mainly to booming economies such as China and India, among other few smaller countries, such as Indonesia, and Thailand.
China is the leader in the market for automotive adhesives in terms of demand in the Asia Pacific. India is a rapidly emerging nation in the market due to the growth in the use of automotive adhesives. The key market players are expanding their automotive adhesives production in APAC, especially in China, Japan, and India.
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles
5.2.1.2 High Demand for Automotive Adhesives From APAC Region
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in End-Use Industries
5.2.1.4 Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing in EV Due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Low Voc, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives
5.2.3.2 Scope for Growth of Autonomous Electric Vehicle
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.4.2 Growth Indicators in the Automotive Industry
6 Industry Megatrends
6.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers
6.1.1 Electric Vehicles Market
6.1.1.1 Electric Vehicles Market
6.1.1.2 Electric Vehicles
6.1.2 Shared Mobility
6.1.2.1 Mobility as A Service
6.1.2.2 Mobility as A Service
6.1.2.3 Innovation in Batteries of Electric Vehicles
6.1.3 Autonomous Driving
6.1.3.1 Revolutionary Transformation in Autonomous Driving
6.1.3.2 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
6.1.3.3 Autonomous Vehicles
6.1.4 Connectivity
6.2 Industry Facts
7 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reactive
7.3 Water-Based
7.4 Hot-Melt
7.5 Solvent-Based and Others
8 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Resin
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyurethane Adhesives
8.2.1 Polyurethane Adhesives are Extensively Used in High Moisture Conditions
8.3 Epoxy Adhesives
8.3.1 Epoxy Adhesives are Dominantly Used for Structural Applications
8.4 Acrylics Adhesives
8.4.1 Acrylics are Lower Priced Adhesives Compared to Their Other Adhesives
8.5 Silicone Adhesive
8.5.1 Silicone Adhesives Show Hydrophobic Behavior Due to Their Low Surface Tension Properties
8.6 SMP Adhesive
8.6.1 SMP Adhesives are Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Forecast Period
8.7 MMA Adhesive
8.7.1 Use of MMA Adhesives is Expected to Increase Owing to the Increased Usage of Composite Materials
8.8 Others
9 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Body in White (BIW)
9.2.1 Antiflutter
9.2.2 Hem Flange Bonding
9.2.3 Seam Sealing/Spot Sealant
9.2.4 Structural Bonding
9.3 Powertrain
9.3.1 Liquid Gasket
9.4 Paint Shop
9.4.1 Underbody Sealing
9.4.2 Seam Sealing
9.4.3 Underbody Coating
9.4.4 Sound Deadening
9.5 Assembly
9.5.1 Direct Glazing
9.5.2 Trim Parts
9.5.3 Sunroof
9.5.4 Headliner
9.5.5 Upholstery
10 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Passenger Car
10.2.1 Rubber Adhesives are Used in Passenger Cars in Indoor Systems, Lighting, and Plastic & Composite Bonding
10.3 Buses
10.3.1 Buses are Growing With the Increasing Transportation Infrastructure Demand
10.4 Trucks
10.4.1 Trucks are Expected to Find Higher Demand in the Coming Five Years
10.5 LCV
10.5.1 LCVs Dominate the Commercial Vehicle Segment
10.6 Aftermarket
10.6.1 Aftermarket is Increasing With the Current Slowdown of Automotive OEM Market
11 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.3 Europe
11.4 North America
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Henkel & Co. KGaA
13.2 Sika AG
13.3 3M Company
13.4 DuPont (DowDuPont)
13.5 H.B. Fuller
13.6 Bostik S.A.
13.7 Huntsman International LLC
13.8 Ashland
13.9 PPG Industries
13.10 Illinois Tool Works Corporation
13.11 L&L Products
13.12 Lord Corporation
13.13 Jowat SE
13.14 Kleiberit
13.15 Delo Industrial Adhesives
13.16 Dymax Corporation
13.17 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
13.18 Uniseal Inc.
13.19 Scott Bader Company Ltd.
13.20 Cattie Adhesives
13.21 Permabond LLC.
13.22 Weicon GmbH & Co. KG
13.23 Threebond Co. Ltd.
13.24 Metlok Private Limited.
13.25 Anabond Limited
13.26 Master Bond Inc
13.27 Innovative Resin Systems
13.28 Sunstar Engineering Group
13.29 Unitech99
13.30 EMS-Eftec
