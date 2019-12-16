Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024 - SMP; Passenger Cars; and Asia-Pacific Lead their Segments, Respectively

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, MMA), Application (Body in White, Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck, Bus, Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%, between 2019 and 2024.

APAC is the largest consumer of automotive adhesives. Low-cost of manufacturing in APAC countries and high demand for automotive adhesives in the region are driving its market growth.

The key companies profiled in this report are the Henkel (Germany), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M (US), Dupont (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), and Huntsman (US).

SMP is the fastest-growing resin type of the automotive adhesives market



Silane modified polymer adhesives have a smaller market share compared to other types. However, the market for this segment is projected to grow at the highest rate due to stringent environmental regulations on other adhesives in the market. These regulations prohibit the use of highly toxic solvents which have VOC emissions. As SMP adhesives are odorless, free of isocyanates and solvents, and emit no VOCs, their demand is expected to increase. The automotive & transportation industry continuously demands more advanced and improved bonding adhesives which offer excellent adhesion, superior durability, chemical & temperature resistance, and low shrinkage.



Passenger cars segment is projected to be the fastest-growing automotive adhesives market



The passenger cars segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. In the coming future, younger generations will be a significant driver in the development of more sustainable and convenient modes of commute. The future is expected to be ruled by passenger cars which may be electric, autonomous, and shared mobility, globally. This is expected to drive the market for the passenger car segment.



APAC is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing automotive adhesives market



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing automotive adhesives market. It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. Growth is attributed mainly to booming economies such as China and India, among other few smaller countries, such as Indonesia, and Thailand.

China is the leader in the market for automotive adhesives in terms of demand in the Asia Pacific. India is a rapidly emerging nation in the market due to the growth in the use of automotive adhesives. The key market players are expanding their automotive adhesives production in APAC, especially in China, Japan, and India.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Automotive Adhesives Market

4.2 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Resin

4.3 APAC Automotive Adhesives Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Major Countries

4.5 Automotive Adhesives Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 APAC Automotive Adhesives Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Automotive Adhesives From APAC Region

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.4 Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing in EV Due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Low Voc, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives

5.2.3.2 Scope for Growth of Autonomous Electric Vehicle

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Growth Indicators in the Automotive Industry



6 Industry Megatrends

6.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers

6.1.1 Electric Vehicles Market

6.1.1.1 Electric Vehicles Market

6.1.1.2 Electric Vehicles

6.1.2 Shared Mobility

6.1.2.1 Mobility as A Service

6.1.2.2 Mobility as A Service

6.1.2.3 Innovation in Batteries of Electric Vehicles

6.1.3 Autonomous Driving

6.1.3.1 Revolutionary Transformation in Autonomous Driving

6.1.3.2 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

6.1.3.3 Autonomous Vehicles

6.1.4 Connectivity

6.2 Industry Facts



7 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reactive

7.3 Water-Based

7.4 Hot-Melt

7.5 Solvent-Based and Others



8 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Resin

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyurethane Adhesives

8.2.1 Polyurethane Adhesives are Extensively Used in High Moisture Conditions

8.3 Epoxy Adhesives

8.3.1 Epoxy Adhesives are Dominantly Used for Structural Applications

8.4 Acrylics Adhesives

8.4.1 Acrylics are Lower Priced Adhesives Compared to Their Other Adhesives

8.5 Silicone Adhesive

8.5.1 Silicone Adhesives Show Hydrophobic Behavior Due to Their Low Surface Tension Properties

8.6 SMP Adhesive

8.6.1 SMP Adhesives are Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Forecast Period

8.7 MMA Adhesive

8.7.1 Use of MMA Adhesives is Expected to Increase Owing to the Increased Usage of Composite Materials

8.8 Others



9 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Body in White (BIW)

9.2.1 Antiflutter

9.2.2 Hem Flange Bonding

9.2.3 Seam Sealing/Spot Sealant

9.2.4 Structural Bonding

9.3 Powertrain

9.3.1 Liquid Gasket

9.4 Paint Shop

9.4.1 Underbody Sealing

9.4.2 Seam Sealing

9.4.3 Underbody Coating

9.4.4 Sound Deadening

9.5 Assembly

9.5.1 Direct Glazing

9.5.2 Trim Parts

9.5.3 Sunroof

9.5.4 Headliner

9.5.5 Upholstery



10 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Car

10.2.1 Rubber Adhesives are Used in Passenger Cars in Indoor Systems, Lighting, and Plastic & Composite Bonding

10.3 Buses

10.3.1 Buses are Growing With the Increasing Transportation Infrastructure Demand

10.4 Trucks

10.4.1 Trucks are Expected to Find Higher Demand in the Coming Five Years

10.5 LCV

10.5.1 LCVs Dominate the Commercial Vehicle Segment

10.6 Aftermarket

10.6.1 Aftermarket is Increasing With the Current Slowdown of Automotive OEM Market



11 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Henkel & Co. KGaA

13.2 Sika AG

13.3 3M Company

13.4 DuPont (DowDuPont)

13.5 H.B. Fuller

13.6 Bostik S.A.

13.7 Huntsman International LLC

13.8 Ashland

13.9 PPG Industries

13.10 Illinois Tool Works Corporation

13.11 L&L Products

13.12 Lord Corporation

13.13 Jowat SE

13.14 Kleiberit

13.15 Delo Industrial Adhesives

13.16 Dymax Corporation

13.17 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

13.18 Uniseal Inc.

13.19 Scott Bader Company Ltd.

13.20 Cattie Adhesives

13.21 Permabond LLC.

13.22 Weicon GmbH & Co. KG

13.23 Threebond Co. Ltd.

13.24 Metlok Private Limited.

13.25 Anabond Limited

13.26 Master Bond Inc

13.27 Innovative Resin Systems

13.28 Sunstar Engineering Group

13.29 Unitech99

13.30 EMS-Eftec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s400cs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.