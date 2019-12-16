There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,010 in the last 365 days.

Fintech: 2019 Thematic Research Report - Covers Startups, Tech Firms, Telcos, Adjacent Verticals, and Incumbent Banks Digitizing Through Acquisition and/or Transformation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fintech - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies key trends enabling fintech, different regional ecosystems globally, and the evolving categories of fintech-led disruption. It covers not just niche startups but tech firms, telcos, adjacent verticals, and incumbent banks digitizing through acquisition and/or transformation.

Fintech has unleashed a golden age of innovation in consumer financial services. Highly specialized, free from legacy, and often able to bypass bank regulation, new entrants have gone after every piece of the banking value chain, reducing friction and addressing unmet needs. Initiatives like the PSD2 embolden new entrants further, enabling a variety of new business models that cut across industry lines and provider types.

Key Highlights

  • In the UK, new digital bank OakNorth lent $4bn to British businesses without a single credit default, going net income positive in just 22 months.
  • In 2017, India's Paytm launched a new payments bank that had reached 180 million customers as of H1 2019.
  • After raising $450m in a fresh round of funding in July 2019, Sweden-based fintech giant Klarna is now valued at $5.5bn.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the fintech space.
  • Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations emerge.
  • Learn about the key trends digital players are focusing on.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Players
  2. Trends
  3. Technology Trends
  4. Macroeconomic trends
  5. Source
  6. Regulatory trends
  7. Customer trends
  8. Industry analysis
  9. Regional ecosystems
  10. China model
  11. European model
  12. India model
  13. US model
  14. Africa model
  15. Latin America model
  16. Market size and growth forecast
  17. Mergers and acquisitions
  18. Timeline
  19. Value chain
  20. Payments
  21. Lending
  22. Source
  23. Advice
  24. Full service
  25. Companies section
  26. Mobile payments
  27. POS payments
  28. Currency exchange
  29. Virtual currencies
  30. Digital wallets
  31. P2P lending
  32. POS lending
  33. Small business lenders
  34. Digital mortgages
  35. Price comparison sites
  36. Digital money managers
  37. Digital mortgage brokers
  38. Digital banks

Companies Mentioned

  • M-Pesa
  • Paytm
  • WeChat Pay
  • PayPal
  • SumUp
  • Square
  • CurrencyFair
  • TransferWise
  • Bitcoin
  • Libra
  • Amazon Pay
  • Apple Pay
  • Grab Pay
  • Line Pay
  • Funding Circle
  • Lufax
  • Affirm
  • Klarna
  • Zest Money
  • Atom
  • Athena
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • OakNorth
  • Tide
  • OnDeck
  • Tink
  • Meniga
  • Moven
  • Strands
  • MoneySuperMarket
  • GoCompare
  • Habito
  • Trussle
  • Uno
  • Monzo
  • WeBank
  • MYbank
  • KakaoBank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k1swx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.