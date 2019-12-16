Cambridge Security Seals Introduces New Director of Manufacturing

Leading American Manufacturer of Tamper-Evident Seals Adds World-Class Manufacturing Expert to Enhance Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- Pomona, New York, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, announced that Raymond Townsend has assumed the position of Director of Manufacturing for the rapidly growing American manufacturer. Townsend has spent nearly three decades of engineering, processing, production, product design, and plant management, including over twenty years in the medical products industry. In his new role, Townsend will oversee all of CSS’s manufacturing activities in North American, including product and process design, automation, processing, quality, and production.

“We are extremely excited to bring Ray on board,” stated Elisha Tropper, CEO of Cambridge Security Seals. “His leadership experience within world-class manufacturing organizations makes him a perfect fit at CSS, an innovative customer-centric company committed to quality, service, and continuous improvement.”

Townsend previously served as both Plant and Manufacturing Manager for Nordson Medical, with earlier stints at Irwin Enterprises, Complex Tooling & Molding, NYPRO, and COBE Cardiovascular. Prior to entering the manufacturing field, Townsend served in the United States Marine Corp.

“Ray is a leader with vast manufacturing knowledge and industry expertise,” according to CSS president Brian Lyle. “As our company continues to grow, Ray’s arrival better positions us to continue to raise the bar when it comes to quality, efficiency, and our ultimate objective, total customer satisfaction.”

Since its founding in 2010, Cambridge Security Seals is one of America’s most rapidly growing private companies, which the company credits to its customer-centric philosophy and high-performance products. CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and colors to meet the unique security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product’s shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint. The company also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide unique solutions for each customer’s particular security demands.

“Joining Cambridge Security Seals at this time is incredibly exciting,” declared Townsend. “As I learned more and more about the company, I was increasingly impressed with its commitment to innovation and quality. CSS’s reputation for customer service and its culture of continuous improvement is hard-earned, and I look forward to joining the company’s team of business professionals drive the business to even higher levels.”

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com.

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, an ISO 9001:2015 certified privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com .

