Dresner Partners Advised Greenology Products on Its Majority Recapitalization With Dos Rios Partners

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Greenology Products, Inc. on its majority recapitalization with Dos Rios Partners L.P. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Greenology Products, founded in 2008, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of natural and USDA certified organic cleaning, laundry and health and beauty aid products. The company ships to over 9,000 stores in the United States. Greenology Products is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. More information on Greenology can be found at www.greenshieldorganic.com .

Dos Rios Partners is a $225 million Texas-based private equity fund investing junior securities in proven, growing, niche lower middle market companies with $2 to $12 million in EBITDA located primarily in the southwestern United States. More information is available at www.DosRiosPartners.com .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For 28 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

