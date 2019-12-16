BeyondTrust Named Best Privileged Access Management Solution in 2019 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards recognize the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions on the market today

Nominations evaluated on technical innovation, interoperability and overall impact to the industry, in relation to other industry technologies

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), announced the BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management Platform was named the top 2019 Privileged Access Management Solution in the ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards. American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions in the market today.

The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets in the acknowledgement of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

The government has implemented a wide variety of mandates and programs, such as the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), the Cybersecurity Strategy and Implementation Plan (CSIP), the DoD Cyber Culture and Compliance Initiative (DC3I), and the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program to protect information security assets.

“As the world of IT is changing and evolving exponentially, it is critical to understand how to secure the explosion of privileges within your environment,” said Craig McCullough, Vice President of Public Sector at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust’s unified solutions offer the industry’s broadest set of Privileged Access Management (PAM) capabilities, and we are proud to showcase our alignment with the Department of Homeland Security and the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program. We will continue to provide the most comprehensive, cutting-edge and forward-thinking privileged access security solutions to our public sector partners.”

“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

“This win highlights our cutting-edge Privileged Access Management (PAM) security solutions, and we are proud to showcase our innovative developments controlling, monitoring, and auditing privileged access in American Security Today’s 2019 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program,” said Morey Haber, CTO & CISO at BeyondTrust. “We are dedicated to our customers and partners in the public sector and will continue to offer our best of breed technology and expertise - ultimately reducing the threat surface and improving overall security posture for federal agencies as well as enterprises around the globe.”

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

