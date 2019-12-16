AngioSoma Reacquires $11,600,000 Series A Preferred

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --AngioSoma Inc. (OTC: SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) today announced reacquisition and cancellation of 100% of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock redeemable for $11,600,000 plus 8% accrued dividends. The Series of Preferred Stock is nonvoting and has priority in liquidation over the shares of common stock. Reacquisition and cancellation of the Preferred Stock eliminates any obligation to redeem the Preferred Stock and eliminates AngioSoma’s annual cumulative dividend obligation in the amount of $928,000.



“The successful reacquisition and cancellation of all the outstanding Series A Preferred Stock has strengthened our balance sheet and effectively left AngioSoma with no accrued cumulative dividends,” said Alex Blankenship, CEO of AngioSoma. “The reacquisition and cancelation further strengthens our financial position as we continue to execute the roll-out of our Muscles4U workout enhancement products during the following year.”

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™. SomaCeuticals’s experienced team of industry first movers and enterprising visionaries has acquired a diversified supply of supplements, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.muscles4U.com and htttps://muscles4u.blogstop.com. Stay up to date at Twitter: @tweetmuscles4u, Instagram and Facebook

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

CONTACT

AngioSoma, Inc.

Alex Blankenship

Alex@AngioSoma.com

(832) 781- 8521



