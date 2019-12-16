SemaConnect Charges Up GE Aviation Employees With Eight Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SemaConnect smart EV charging stations

Leading aircraft manufacturer becomes the second General Electric subsidiary to purchase SemaConnect smart charging stations

GE Aviation is propelling the future of transportation forward. We’re honored to support GE’s corporate sustainability and energy efficiency as they reduce emissions at manufacturing facilities.” — Georgette Cardona, national sales director at SemaConnect

BOSTON, USA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, the installation of eight Series 6 smart EV charging stations at GE Aviation’s facility in Lynn, Massachusetts. The new charging stations are mounted on four dual pedestal units with cable management system and support employees who drive electric vehicles. The EV charging installation at GE Aviation follows the installation of 35 SemaConnect stations at the GE Global Research Center earlier this year in Niskayuna, New York.

“SemaConnect is honored to provide EV charging stations to General Electric employees in New England,” said Georgette Cardona, national sales director at SemaConnect. “General Electric is known for being a pioneer in new technology, and GE Aviation is propelling the future of transportation forward. We’re honored to support General Electric’s corporate sustainability and energy efficiency as they reduce emissions at manufacturing facilities.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 electric vehicle charging stations installed at GE Aviation are designed for shared commercial use at Class A properties. In addition to the slim and weatherproof design, it includes compatibility with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America and access to SemaConnect’s premier smart Network. With the SemaConnect Network, the GE Aviation facilities management can set custom access, view live station status, and generate usage and sustainability reports. The new charging stations are open and operational for GE Aviation employees.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.





