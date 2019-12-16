John Salkowski Launches JRS Realty Group YouTube Channel

John Salkowski Launches YouTube Channel

Real estate expert and author John Salkowski has launched a new, free video series for home buyers and sellers. His first video focused on Zillow Zestimates

You won’t trust your health to WebMD so why would you trust the value of your home to Zillow?” — John Salkowski

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Salkowski is a published author on leadership and real estate and the broker owner of The JRS Realty Group in King of Prussia in Pennsylvania. Now John Salkowski is focusing on video with the launch of his new YouTube channel aimed at educating home buyers and sellers.

In the channel’s first video, Salkowski warns that realtors are encouraging the clients to manipulate Zillow’s Zestimate home value estimates. Zestimates are a black-box, proprietary system that rely on a combination of unverified information provided by people who claim to be the homeowner and public records data.

Zillow get 36 million visits a month, making it by far the most visited real estate website in America. With millions of home buyers visiting Zillow, Salkowski says that listing agents will encourage homeowners to enter data to overstate the value of their home and convince homebuyers to overpay.

John Salkowski warns that Zestimates are not reliable sources of home value unlike a professional appraisal. As a result, lenders, insurers, banks and the government will not consider them in estimating a property’s value.

Zillow disclosed that Zestimates of perhaps three quarters of homes in John Salkowski’s region of Pennsylvania, which encompasses 6 counties around Philadelphia and King of Prussia, are inaccurate by as much as 10%. Just in that region this could amount to more than 1 million misleading Zestimates.

Salkowski says that processional, expert advice is critical to home buyers and sellers. While free websites can be useful, they cannot be used to make decisions. “You won’t trust your health to WebMD so why would you trust the value of your home to Zillow?” Salkowski asks.

Salkowski believes so much in his system that The JRS Realty group offers a “Your Home Sold in 45 Days or Less Guaranteed or We'll Sell it For Free” guarantee. He says his firms relies on highly experienced real estate professionals who use an online marketing program that Salkowski himself developed.

Writing on trends among Baby Boomer and Millennials recently, John Salkowski is also an expert source of information on the real estate market and trends. His agency, The JRS Realty Group, announced recently that they grew an estimated 42% in 2019 and he announced even greater expectations for 2020.

How Accurate are Zillow's Zestimates



