Badanamu Learning Apps Make it Easier to Learn English at Home

Badanamu Learning Pass

Early Childhood Education Solutions Company Launches New Platform for ESL Apps

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 16, 2019, Calm Island’s global education brand for ages 0 to 8, Badanamu, released 13 engaging ESL applications for young English learners. The family of learning apps features Badanamu’s structured curriculum across the stages of second-language acquisition, which is bolstered by its globally recognized educational animation to make learning fun.All Badanamu learning applications can be accessed in one convenient app via the Badanamu ESL™ platform. The Badanamu ESL™ platform features a curriculum that is specifically designed for learners of English as a second or foreign language. Through this platform, children can develop their English skills anytime and anywhere. All applications are available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.Unlock all the applications in the Badanamu ESL™ platform with the Badanamu Learning Pass . The one-time paid pass allows learners to access over 300 interactive lessons across five levels of the Badanamu ESL Program. For those families who seek additional Badanamu lessons and resources, the Badanamu Learning Pass Premium offers over 500 more minutes of catchy songs, 52 episodes of the STEM-based animated series, Badanamu Cadets, and an extensive library of educational children’s storybooks.Calm Island will continue to improve its program offering and provide young learners with even more educational content in the upcoming year. The Badanamu Learning Pass will include over 20 apps by early 2020. Current Badanamu Learning Pass and Badanamu Learning Pass Premium holders can access upcoming additional apps at no extra cost, according to the type of pass purchased.About Calm Island Co., Ltd.Calm Island is a solutions company with foundations in curriculum, technology, and IP. As a leading educational IP producer, Calm Island creates emotionally engaging content complemented with a family of learning apps and digital classroom solutions. Through its education brand, Badanamu, Calm Island provides learning solutions in over 30 countries across the globe.



