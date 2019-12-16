Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market 2019-2025: Set to Register a CAGR of 15.24% During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Focus on Product, Disease, Technology, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hematologic malignancies testing industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The hematologic malignancies testing market generated $1,754.8 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The hematologic malignancies testing market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies in the market, favorable reimbursement scenario in the global hematologic malignancies testing market, and increasing funding in hematologic malignancies testing market.



However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high pricing pressure, lack of trained professionals, and issues pertaining to the analytical validity of genetic testing for cancers.



Expert Quote



The development of specialized kits has achieved huge success over the past year with NGS and FISH based kits now available across major regions proving the potential to screen malignancies at an early stage.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The hematologic malignancies testing market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global hematologic malignancies testing market.



Market Segmentation



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into kits and services.



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of disease) is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and myelodysplastic syndromes.



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of technology) is segmented into next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC).



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of end-user) is segmented into specialty clinics and hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, and research institutions.



Key Companies in the Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the Hematologic malignancies testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, ArcherDX, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, ASURAGEN, INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Invitae Corporation, ICON plc, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V., among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global hematologic malignancies testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global hematologic malignancies testing market?

How is each segment expected to grow in the global hematologic malignancies testing market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for hematologic malignancies testing?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global hematologic malignancies testing market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key applications in the global hematologic malignancies testing market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Which are the dominant disease areas of the global hematologic malignancies testing market? Which is the fastest-growing disease area in the global hematologic malignancies testing market?

Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global hematologic malignancies testing market, and what are their contributions? What is the growth potential of each major hematologic malignancies testing solution provider?

What is the scope of the global hematologic malignancies testing market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Historical Perspective

1.3 Types of Hematologic Malignancy Diagnostic Tests

1.4 Global Footprint

1.5 Trends and Future Potential



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hematologic Malignancies

2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

2.1.4 Increase in Funding in Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 High Pricing Pressure

2.2.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

2.2.3 Issues Pertaining to the Analytical Validity of Genetic Testing for Cancers

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

2.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Diagnostics



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Synergistic Activities

3.1.2 Approvals

3.1.3 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.4 Acquisitions

3.1.5 Expansion Activities

3.2 Product Scenario

3.3 Funding Scenario

3.4 Market Share Analysis

3.5 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

3.5.1 By Company

3.5.2 By Region

3.5.3 By Product

3.6 Comprehensive Competitive Index



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.1.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.1.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3.1 Japan

4.1.3.2 China

4.2 Reimbursement Scenario

4.3 Physicians' Perceptions



5 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Product)

5.1 Services

5.2 Kits

5.2.1 Gene Panels

5.2.2 Molecular Clonality Testing

5.2.3 Translocation Testing

5.2.4 Mutation Testing

5.2.5 Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing



6 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Disease)

6.1 Leukemia

6.2 Lymphoma

6.3 Multiple Myeloma

6.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

6.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes



7 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Technology)

7.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.3 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

7.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.5 Flow Cytometry

7.6 Other Technologies



8 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by End User)

8.1 Specialty Clinics and Hospitals

8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Reference Laboratories

8.4 Research Institutions



9 Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Singapore

9.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

9.5 Rest-of-the-World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Abbott Laboratories

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

10.2.3 Financials

10.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Illumina, Inc.

10.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.6 Sysmex Corporation

10.7 ASURAGEN, Inc.

10.8 Cancer Genetics Inc.

10.9 QIAGEN N.V.

10.10 ArcherDX, Inc.

10.11 Adaptive Biotechnologies

10.12 ICON plc

10.13 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

10.14 ARUP Laboratories

10.15 Invivoscribe, Inc.

10.16 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.



