TAG Associates Investment Team Nominated for Family Office Due Diligence Award

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that its investment research team was nominated for the Private Asset Management (PAM) Best Family Office – Due Diligence Processes award.



“We take pride in our thorough approach to manager and co-investment selection, a process we’ve refined over the years and continue to improve,” said David Basner, TAG Associates CEO. “Our talented team has a diverse set of skills across all asset classes and engages in rigorous debate, leading to consensus building and, ultimately, better results for our clients.”

All TAG research is done in-house, where the diligence team has worked together for more than a decade. The team utilizes a seven-step procedure for evaluating investment opportunities, starting with in-depth research of prospective managers, all the way through ongoing review of current investments. On the operational side, the diligence team studies every aspect of risk at the business level, including ownership, staffing, back office and systems, audit, counter-party and numerous others.

“The investment team members leave no stone unturned and no opinion unchallenged throughout the process,” Basner said. “Their hard work has led to this recognition and we are extremely pleased for our team.”

The PAM Awards are held annually to “recognize the top investment professionals, wealth advisers, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers in the private asset management space,” according to the PAM website.

The ceremony will take place on Feb. 6, 2020, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

About TAG Associates ( www.tagassoc.com)

Founded in 1983, TAG Associates is an independent, privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. TAG oversees more than $8 billion in client assets for 110 high net worth families.

Michael Wichman

Dooley Wichman Communications

917-526-0855

michael@dooleywichman.com



