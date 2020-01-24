New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers Direct Access to The Lawyers at Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New York-Who Was Exposed to Asbestos on a Ship or Submarine-Get Compensated

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in New York State we recommend the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BUFFALO , NEW YORK , USA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in New York State and you have lung cancer please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if you also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The person we are trying to help is over 60 years old and like we said-they never thought they could get compensated for their exposure to asbestos.

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in New York State we recommend the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma at they work overtime for their clients to ensure the best compensation results. If you now have lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can put you in direct contact with the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO. www.karstvonoiste.com/

To ensure the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in New York State the New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a person document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://NewYork.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere in New York. https://NewYork.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at Fort Drum, workers at one of New York’s 40+ power plants, maritime workers, shipyard workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, manufacturing, or industrial workers in upstate New York, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, welders, insulators, roofers, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







