New Mexico US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Help Get Better Compensation Results for a Navy Veteran in New Mexico with Lung Cancer Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer in New Mexico gets compensated if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The people we are trying to identify were probably exposed to asbestos in the 1960's or 1970's. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they could still get significant compensation. If this sounds like you or a family member-please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person in New Mexico who has lung cancer and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work. The skilled and experienced lawyers at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO-please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering a free service to a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Mexico. This free service is designed to increase the potential financial compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer-by identifying how, where and when a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://NewMexico.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at one of New Mexico’s air force bases, workers at one of New Mexico’s dozen plus power plants, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



