Automotive Wires Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The Report Provides Essential Information Including Market Data, Segmentation, Market Size, Key Trends, M&A, Product Developments, Industry Forecasts

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Wires Industry

Description

A wire is a single, usually cylindrical, flexible strand or rod of metal. Wires are used to bear mechanical loads or electricity and telecommunications signals. Wire is commonly formed by drawing the metal through a hole in a die or draw plate. Wire gauges come in various standard sizes, as expressed in terms of a gauge number. The term wire is also used more loosely to refer to a bundle of such strands, as in "multistranded wire", which is more correctly termed a wire rope in mechanics, or a cable in electricity.

On the basis vehicle type, the global automotive wire market can be divided into three degement: conventional fuel vehicle, hybrid vehicle and electric vehicle. Among them, conventional fuel vehicle accounted for aobut 74% of the market and is projected to observe a CAGR of 18.34% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Automotive Wires market was valued at 11400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Wires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Wires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Wires manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



LEONI

Sumitomo Electric Industries,

Fujikura

Delphi Automotive

PKC Group

Furukawa Electric

Yazaki Corporation

General Cable

Lear Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Allied Wire & Cable

Coroplast Fritz Muller

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4452013-global-automotive-wires-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmental Analysis

The market segmentation of the Automotive Wires Market in the report is made based on product types, applications/end-user, regions, and the companies/manufacturers present in the Automotive Wires Market at global and regional levels. The segmentation study based on the regions and countries includes information about the key regional markets including North America, Asia & Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.

Segment by Type

Chassis and Safety

Body

Heating Ventilation & Air conditioning (HVAC)

Segment by Application

Copper

Aluminium

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4452013-global-automotive-wires-market-professional-survey-report-2019



Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Industry Overview of Automotive Wires



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Wires



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers



...

8 Automotive Wires Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 LEONI

8.1.1 LEONI Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 LEONI Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 LEONI Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries,

8.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Fujikura

8.3.1 Fujikura Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Fujikura Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Fujikura Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Delphi Automotive

8.4.1 Delphi Automotive Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Delphi Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 PKC Group

8.5.1 PKC Group Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 PKC Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 PKC Group Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Furukawa Electric

8.6.1 Furukawa Electric Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Furukawa Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Furukawa Electric Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Yazaki Corporation

8.7.1 Yazaki Corporation Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Yazaki Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Yazaki Corporation Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 General Cable

8.8.1 General Cable Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 General Cable Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 General Cable Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Lear Corporation

8.9.1 Lear Corporation Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Lear Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Lear Corporation Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Samvardhana Motherson Group

8.10.1 Samvardhana Motherson Group Automotive Wires Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group Automotive Wires Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Allied Wire & Cable

8.12 Coroplast Fritz Muller

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4452013

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.