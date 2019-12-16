US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020

Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

ROME, ITALY, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that a new speaker, Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, has been added to the agenda for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology , which will convene in Rome on the 5th and 6th February 2020.The two-day event will bring together senior military leaders, project decision makers, technical experts and cutting-edge industry solution providers to discuss current projects and collaborate on future endeavours that will not only enhance maritime situational awareness, but also empower nations and commercial companies to better secure their interests.Interested parties can register online at www.maritime-recon.com/EINpr5 Commodore Pennington graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in Weapons and Systems Engineering, plus holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from The Fletcher School at Tufts University. Pennington is a lifetime Maritime Patrol aviator completing tours at VP-4, VP-30, VP-40, and command of VP-16 where he led the Navy’s maiden P-8A Poseidon deployment. His staff assignments include the Joint Staff, U.S. SEVENTH Fleet, the Bureau of Naval Personnel, and the Director, Air Warfare for the Chief of Naval Operations.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Commodore Pennington will be presenting “Evaluating the Maritime ISR Operations of Task Force 67 and the Ability to Maintain Comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness,” which will cover:• Assessing the Airborne ISR operations of Task Force 67 and the capability to ensure situational awareness at sea for US and allied partners• Enhancing navy and air interoperability in the Mediterranean with regards to reconnaissance and surveillance to maximise operational effectiveness• Encouraging greater interoperability among allied partners and information sharing to pool resources, reduce inefficiencies, and maximise coverageThe full event details and speaker line up are available to view on the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/EINpr5 SponsorGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems | MAXAR | WindwardFor sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email at smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6000 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukMaritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance TechnologyConference: 5th – 6th February 2020Workshop: 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s HotelRome, Italy#maritimerecosmi---END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



