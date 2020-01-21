The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate suggests the lawyers at the law firm of KVO to assist a Navy Veteran or person with Asbestos lung cancer in New Hampshire with compensation.” — New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate now recommends the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in New Hampshire with compensation if while in the service or at work the person had significant exposure to asbestos. The typical Navy Veteran or person the Advocate is trying to help is over 60 years old and has lung cancer-and again-they had significant exposure to asbestos. Most people with lung cancer who also had significant exposure to asbestos do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The reason the New Hampshire US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO is because they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients.

According to the New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We offer a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Hampshire a free service that helps them identify how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this free service the list and it is this vital information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim."

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Dover, Rochester, Keene, Derry, Portsmouth or anywhere in New Hampshire.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in New Hampshire include the US Navy, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, electricians, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, power plant workers, paper mill workers, auto/truck brake technicians and construction workers.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



