2019 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed and Voting is Open
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, the 2019 Gay Travel Awards℠ Are Here!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 Gay Travel Awards presented by GayTravel.com have released their list of finalists today! This year 135 nominees have been selected from across 22 categories. The full complement of finalists (in alphabetical order) are listed below.
AIRLINE
Alaska Airlines
Delta Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines
JetBlue
Southwest Airlines
United Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
BED & BREAKFAST/INN
Inn on the Alameda
Made INN Vermont
Mirror Lake Inn
Patagonia Camp
Simpson House Inn
CAR RENTAL
Advantage Rent a Car
Avis Car Rental
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Hertz
Sixt rent a car
CRUISE LINE
Celebrity Cruises
Cunard Line
Disney Cruise Line
Holland America Line
MSC Cruises
Royal Caribbean International
DESTINATION
Banff & Lake Louise, Canada
Duluth, Minnesota
Miami, Florida
Norway
Paris, France
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Vienna, Austria
EVENT
Dallas Purple Party
Gay Wine Weekend
Telluride Gay Ski Week
The Dinah
Winter Party Festival
HIDDEN GEM
Highlands Resort
J-Bay Zebra Lodge
Kahanda Kanda
Pemberton Valley Lodge
Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa
Sky Rock Inn of Sedona
THE OMIA Mountain Lodge
HOTEL, BAR
33° North, Monarch Beach Resort
Fifty Mils, Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
OllaCeviche Bar, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
Rowes Wharf Bar, Boston Harbor Hotel
Whiskey Blue, W Atlanta - Buckhead
HOTEL, BEACH RESORT
Baba Beach Club Phuket
Hilton Playa del Carmen
The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
Tiamo Resort
W Punta de Mita
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Hotel Republic San Diego
INK Hotel Amsterdam
KK Beach
The Chanler at Cliff Walk
The Old No.77 Hotel & Chandlery
The Orlando Hotel
XV Beacon
HOTEL, BUSINESS
Atlanta Marriott Marquis
Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Sheraton Buenos Aires Hotel & Convention Center
Sheraton Grand Seattle
Sheraton Miramar Hotel & Convention Center
The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center
HOTEL, CASINO
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
HOTEL, CITY
Andaz San Diego
Eaton Hotel Hong Kong
Fairlane Hotel
New York Hilton Midtown
The Rubens at the Palace
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square
W Atlanta - Midtown
HOTEL, FAMILY
Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa
Paradise Point Resort & Spa
Princess Mundo Imperial
HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
The Magnolia Hotel
The Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Banyan Tree Mayakoba
Cervo Hotel, Costa Smeralda Resort
Sri panwa, Phuket
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
HOTEL, LUXURY
Mandarin Oriental Miami
Meadowood Napa Valley
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena
The St. Regis Mexico City
The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa
Viceroy Los Cabos
HOTEL, PRIDE
Andaz Weho
'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach
Coqui del Mar
Kimpton La Peer Hotel
The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta
W Mexico City
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Douro41 Hotel & Spa
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives
Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa
Travaasa Hana, Maui
HOTEL, WEDDING
Castlehotel Schönburg
Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos
South Seas Island Resort
UNICO 20° 87° Hotel Riviera Maya
White Oaks Resort & Spa
PRIDE
Copenhagen Pride
Honolulu Pride
Madrid Pride
NYC Pride
San Diego Pride
Tel Aviv Pride
Vallarta Pride
TOUR OPERATOR
Adventure Bound Tours
Coda Tours
Fantastica Italia
HE Travel
Machu Travel Peru
Toto Tours
Venture Out
Voting is now open and qualified voters will be entered to win fabulous prizes from Gay Travel Award sponsors Andrew Christian and MËNAJI skincare. Votes can be cast by visiting www.gaytravelawards.com.
"The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select organizations which exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness, superb customer service, and hospitality excellence," said Charlie Rounds, Editor of GayTravel.com.
Voting is open through December 27, 2019.
About the Gay Travel Awards:
The mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help to inspire and challenge other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness as well as to constantly improve their amenities and service levels for the LGBTQ+ Community.
For more information on the awards, please visit www.gaytravelawards.com.
About GayTravel.com:
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends it begins with GayTravel.com!
For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook and Twitter, @GayTravelInsta on Instagram.
Victoria Prisco
GayTravel.com
1-800-GAY-TRAVEL EXT#709
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.