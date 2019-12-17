2019 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed and Voting is Open

2019 Gay Travel Awards - Voting Open

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, the 2019 Gay Travel Awards℠ Are Here!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 Gay Travel Awards presented by GayTravel.com have released their list of finalists today! This year 135 nominees have been selected from across 22 categories. The full complement of finalists (in alphabetical order) are listed below.

AIRLINE

Alaska Airlines

Delta Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

JetBlue

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

BED & BREAKFAST/INN

Inn on the Alameda

Made INN Vermont

Mirror Lake Inn

Patagonia Camp

Simpson House Inn

CAR RENTAL

Advantage Rent a Car

Avis Car Rental

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Hertz

Sixt rent a car

CRUISE LINE

Celebrity Cruises

Cunard Line

Disney Cruise Line

Holland America Line

MSC Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

DESTINATION

Banff & Lake Louise, Canada

Duluth, Minnesota

Miami, Florida

Norway

Paris, France

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Vienna, Austria

EVENT

Dallas Purple Party

Gay Wine Weekend

Telluride Gay Ski Week

The Dinah

Winter Party Festival

HIDDEN GEM

Highlands Resort

J-Bay Zebra Lodge

Kahanda Kanda

Pemberton Valley Lodge

Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa

Sky Rock Inn of Sedona

THE OMIA Mountain Lodge



HOTEL, BAR

33° North, Monarch Beach Resort

Fifty Mils, Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

OllaCeviche Bar, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Rowes Wharf Bar, Boston Harbor Hotel

Whiskey Blue, W Atlanta - Buckhead

HOTEL, BEACH RESORT

Baba Beach Club Phuket

Hilton Playa del Carmen

The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Tiamo Resort

W Punta de Mita

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Hotel Republic San Diego

INK Hotel Amsterdam

KK Beach

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

The Old No.77 Hotel & Chandlery

The Orlando Hotel​

XV Beacon

HOTEL, BUSINESS

Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina​

Sheraton Buenos Aires Hotel & Convention Center

Sheraton Grand Seattle

Sheraton Miramar Hotel & Convention Center

The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center

HOTEL, CASINO

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa​

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

HOTEL, CITY

Andaz San Diego

Eaton Hotel Hong Kong

Fairlane Hotel

New York Hilton Midtown

The Rubens at the Palace

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

W Atlanta - Midtown

HOTEL, FAMILY

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Princess Mundo Imperial

HOTEL, GOLF

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa

The Magnolia Hotel

The Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Cervo Hotel, Costa Smeralda Resort

Sri panwa, Phuket

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

HOTEL, LUXURY

Mandarin Oriental Miami

Meadowood Napa Valley

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

The St. Regis Mexico City

The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa

Viceroy Los Cabos

HOTEL, PRIDE

Andaz Weho

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

Coqui del Mar

Kimpton La Peer Hotel

The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta

W Mexico City

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Douro41 Hotel & Spa

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives

Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

Travaasa Hana, Maui

HOTEL, WEDDING

Castlehotel Schönburg

Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos

South Seas Island Resort

UNICO 20° 87° Hotel Riviera Maya

White Oaks Resort & Spa

PRIDE

Copenhagen Pride

Honolulu Pride

Madrid Pride

NYC Pride

San Diego Pride

Tel Aviv Pride

Vallarta Pride

TOUR OPERATOR

Adventure Bound Tours

Coda Tours

Fantastica Italia

HE Travel

Machu Travel Peru

Toto Tours

Venture Out

Voting is now open and qualified voters will be entered to win fabulous prizes from Gay Travel Award sponsors Andrew Christian and MËNAJI skincare. Votes can be cast by visiting www.gaytravelawards.com.

"The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select organizations which exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness, superb customer service, and hospitality excellence," said Charlie Rounds, Editor of GayTravel.com.

Voting is open through December 27, 2019.

About the Gay Travel Awards:

The mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help to inspire and challenge other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness as well as to constantly improve their amenities and service levels for the LGBTQ+ Community.

For more information on the awards, please visit www.gaytravelawards.com.

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends it begins with GayTravel.com!

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook and Twitter, @GayTravelInsta on Instagram.



