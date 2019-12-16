Extended Stay America® Expands Its Presence in Arizona With New Property in Chandler

Newly Built Chandler Location Joins the Extended Stay America® Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, today announced the opening of a brand new, company owned hotel in Chandler, AZ. The newly constructed building stands four stories high and contains 136 rooms, free onsite parking, complimentary WiFi, a fitness room, laundry room and vending options to assist in guests feeling at home while away from their homes.



As part of the family of Extended Stay America® hotels, rooms include fully equipped kitchens, including full-size refrigerators and cooktops for all cooking needs guests may have during their stay. Suites include comfortable pillow-top beds, recliners and a spacious and flexible workspace for those traveling on business trips. All rooms also include high-speed internet and television streaming capabilities.

“We are thrilled to open our 16th property in Arizona with our new location in Chandler adding to our rapidly growing list of hotels in the state,” said Jim Alderman, Chief Development Officer for Extended Stay America. “This location provides great convenience to guests traveling to the Phoenix metro area, with affordable and comfortable accommodations that are close to the City Center of Chandler, nearby airport and other popular attractions in downtown Phoenix. At Extended Stay America, we take pride in being able to provide a home away from home for guests, and we believe this newly built location in Chandler is the perfect addition to our impressive collection of hotels.”

Located at 2055 West Chandler Blvd., the newly built hotel is convenient for anyone traveling to and from the Sky Harbor International Airport with a commute less than 20 miles. Extended Stay America Chandler Downtown is close to Pizza Hut, Chick-fil-A® and more for guests looking to enjoy a quick bite before settling into their accommodations. The hotel is easily accessible for business travelers commuting to the area, delivering on Extended Stay America’s promise to care for people who are building a better future for themselves and their families.

For photos of Extended Stay America Chandler, visit: https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-s25146d3cf814f49b . For information about booking or to book a room at Extended Stay America Chandler, visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/az/phoenix/chandler-downtown or call 480-681-1002.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 630 hotels. Extended Stay America’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 557 hotels and more than 61,500 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com

Media:

Jon Alcorn

(980) 345-1714

jalcorn@esa.com

Chandler Smith

(212)-938-0896

esa @coynepr.com



