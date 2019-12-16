Bombardier Delivers First Customer Aircraft Fueled with SAF to Latitude 33 Aviation

The first customer aircraft delivery with SAF is the award-winning Challenger 350 business jet, which continues to lead the way in the super mid-size segment

Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions company will manage the aircraft on behalf of the aircraft’s owner

Customer engagement and demand for SAF supply is a turning point in Bombardier’s long-term plan to lead the industry-wide commitment to work towards a sustainable future for business aviation

This significant milestone comes as Bombardier recently received an inaugural shipment of SAF to be offered at its Montreal facility

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions company based in California, has taken delivery of the first Bombardier customer aircraft to fly away on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Latitude 33 Aviation will manage and charter the best-selling Challenger 350 business jet in Seattle, WA, on behalf of the aircraft owner.

“We are very pleased that the customer and Latitude 33 Aviation joined us in demonstrating that SAF can become a mainstream, drop-in alternative to traditional jet fuel for general aviation aircraft,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “We are actively promoting the use of SAF as a regular part of flying business aircraft and Latitude 33 Aviation’s trust as the first customer to fly away from our delivery center on these fuels represents a turning point in the longstanding and industry-wide pledge to reduce CO 2 emissions.”

Following the first shipment of SAF in Canadian history, the inaugural Bombardier customer aircraft to fly on SAF is the award-winning Challenger 350 business jet, which continues to lead the way in the super mid-size segment. In addition to reaching 300 deliveries faster than any other jet in the medium and large categories, the Challenger 350 aircraft recently demonstrated its undeniable performance capabilities and superior reliability by setting speed records for 10 key American city pairings in 20.5 hours. The Challenger 350 aircraft is one of the most efficient business aircraft in the world. Its redesigned canted winglets cut down on drag, reducing fuel burn and its engines deliver increased thrust, contributing to the aircraft’s fuel efficiency and significantly lower emissions.

With half a dozen Challenger series aircraft in service, Latitude 33 Aviation manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, mid-size, and super mid-size aircraft in North America. The aircraft charter company’s commitment to sustainable flying marks a significant milestone in the increased use of SAF throughout the industry, which follows Bombardier’s inaugural shipment of SAF, a key pillar in the company’s plan to secure long-term partnerships with fuel suppliers to deploy SAF worldwide.

“We’re excited about our continued relationship with Bombardier,” said Solomon Short, Director of Operations at Latitude 33 Aviation. “Our company is known for its exceptional service and seamless travel experience, so this factory-new delivery will help us continue to provide one of the best charter flight experiences, as well as help address the industry’s environmental impact.”

Committed to providing the best to its customers, Bombardier announced a series of enhancements to the Challenger 350 aircraft this year, including compact Head-up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), class-leading cabin sound-proofing technology, and refined cockpit aesthetics. A performance improvement package also allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 NM farther out of short runways, complementing its steep approach certifications awarded by international regulatory bodies including EASA, FAA, and TC. With this suite of enhancements, the Challenger 350 aircraft continues to take center stage in the super mid-size segment and to be the preferred choice for Latitude 33 Aviation’s luxury travel experiences, such as the West Coast Safari.

About Latitude 33 Aviation

Latitude 33 Aviation manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, midsize, and super mid-size jets in North America. Founded in 2006 in San Diego and led by two ambitious pilots looking to redefine the private aviation experience, Latitude 33 Aviation is the premier private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions company that serves a wide variety of travelers and destinations around the world. Welcoming only a discerning selection of new aircraft to their evolving fleet, including three factory-new Challenger 350 aircraft, Latitude 33 elevates the luxury travel experience through high-touch service and ultra-tailored travel. From pre-arrival and in-flight amenities to one-of-a-kind destination experiences, they curate memorable and customized journeys for passengers. Currently, the company manages over 30 client-owned private business jets located throughout San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles airports including Carlsbad, Van Nuys, Hawthorne, Santa Ana, Long Beach, and Fresno, CA; as well as Colorado Springs, CO; Scottsdale, AZ; Houston, TX; Redmond, OR; Seattle, WA; and Nashville, TN. Latitude 33 Aviation is part of the top five percent of U.S. private jet charter operators to achieve the stringent ARGUS Platinum safety rating.

For charter quotes and information on Latitude 33 Aviation’s services, visit L33Jets.com or call 1-800-840-0310.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability, and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier and Challenger 350 are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Clémence Godfroy

Bombardier Aviation

514-855-5001, poste 64024

clemence.godfroy@aero.bombardier.com

Michael Giesbrecht

Latitude 33 Aviation

+ 1 760-385-3610

mgiesbrecht@L33Jets.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/143a73fa-9adb-4c2a-8609-bc03659588f2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84d569b1-3f2e-4838-80d5-073ba69c9a69

Latitude 33 Aviation's Challenger 350 to fly away on SAF Latitude 33 Aviation's Challenger 350 to fly away on SAF Latitude 33 Aviation's Challenger 350 jet Latitude 33 Aviation's Challenger 350 jet



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.