2-Day Course: Payroll Theory for HR Professionals (London, United Kingdom - February 10-11, 2020)
This structured training program that covers the essential areas for HR individuals and teams that deal with employee matters that cross over with the payroll departments, this training course provides participants with the skills required to understand what payroll is and the specific legislation driven by Employment Law and HMRC.
Payroll Theory
- Topic 1: Payroll Administration
- Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law
- Topic 3: Starters and Leavers
- Topic 4: Tax
- Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution
- Topic 5: Minimum Wage
- Topic 6: Holiday Leave
- Topic 7: SSP
- Topic 8: SMP
- Topic 9: Student Loan
- Topic 10: Child Care
- Topic 11: Automatic Enrolment
