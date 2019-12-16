Emerging Market Growth Opportunities in Bangladesh, Forecast to 2024 - Driven by Export-led Growth, Robust Private Consumption, and High Volumes of Public Sector Investment
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Growth Opportunities, Bangladesh, Forecast to 2024" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Asia is currently a hotbed of economic development. India has typically always been considered the main economic attraction of the region, but lately, Bangladesh has been establishing itself as a key attraction in the region. Bangladesh is now the fastest growing economy of the Asia-Pacific. This research has been designed to provide insight into the factors leading to the stellar economic success of Bangladesh.
A stable central government has played a key role in Bangladesh's economic growth. This research discusses the election manifesto of the ruling party, the vision of the political leaders and government officials, and the taxation, economic, and foreign trade policies of the government which have played a significant role in shaping the base on which the present Bangladeshi economy is built.
The current political and economic stability has stimulated growth in the private sector with increased investments. To sustain the current growth trajectory, the government has introduced various policies and reforms to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) particularly in infrastructure. The specific policies and reforms have been discussed in the research.
A key factor that has contributed to Bangladesh's growth is its competitive advantage due to the low-cost labor it makes available. However, recent events have led to stricter rules governing labor rights and minimum wage. How these issues impact the future growth prospect has been elaborated upon in the research.
With regards to trade, the study discusses the impact information and communication technology (ICT) has had on the country's economy. This research explores how Bangladesh is shifting towards ICT as an industry and how the government has planned its development with that in mind. The research also explores the attempts Bangladesh has made in diversifying its sources of energy and its gradual shift towards renewable sources of power. Other potentially lucrative sectors of investment with regards to revenue generation and future growth possibilities have also been discussed in this research.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the expectations from the recently re-elected government in terms of the country's economy?
- What are the emerging new industries in Bangladesh?
- What are the environmental concerns in Bangladesh and how are they being addressed?
- What social trends will impact customer preference and product demand in the future?
- How supportive is the government towards industries and what measures has the government taken to attract more investment to Bangladesh?
- What does the future of the Bangladeshi economy look like?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Political Overview
- Political Framework and Regime
- Key Political Highlights
- Key Foreign Relations
3. Economic Overview
- Economic Overview and Forecast
- Economic Growth Determinants
- Economic Policies - Fiscal Policy
- Economic Policies - Monetary Policy
- Investment Trends and Opportunities
- Ease of Doing Business
4. Social Overview
- Demographic and Social Trends
5. Technological Overview
- Technological Overview
6. Legal Overview
- Legal Overview
7. Environmental Overview
- Environmental Overview
- Hazard and Exposure Risk
8. Information Communication Technology (ICT) Industry Overview
- ICT Overview
- ICT Service and Product Exports
- Internet and Mobile Services - Overview and Forecast
9. Energy Sector Overview
- Energy Sector Overview
10. Electricity Overview
- Alternative Sources and Incentives
11. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Overview
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector
- Healthcare Industry
- Pharmaceutical Market Overview
12. Manufacturing Industry Overview
- Textile Manufacturing
- Leather Manufacturing
13. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity
14. Conclusion
- Key Takeaways
15. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbevqd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.