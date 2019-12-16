Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Nominated for Three Cynopsis Awards and a Realscreen Award

Nominations for Best Documentary Series, Best Family-Focused Reality Series and Best Lifestyle Reality Series

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand networks that provide video content for all screens, has been nominated for three Cynopsis Awards and a Realscreen Award for its Original programming.



The Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards will take place Thursday, February 6th at Tribeca ThreeSixty in New York City and celebrate those leading the charge in media excellence. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s series are nominated for three awards:

Best Documentary Series for Going From Broke (Crackle)

Best Family-Focused Reality Series for Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad (Netflix)

Best Lifestyle Reality Series for Vacation Rental Potential (A&E)

The Realscreen Awards will take place at the Realscreen Summit on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and honor the best in unscripted and non-fiction entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is nominated for one award:

Lifestyle – Home Program category for Vacation Rental Potential (A&E).

“We are excited that our Original programming is being considered for the Cynopsis and Realscreen Awards,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “These series demonstrate the range of excellent content we are creating and the nominations confirm the quality of our original programming and increase our excitement for future series in development.”

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nadsaq:CSSE) is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD) that provide content for all screens. The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long and short-form original content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

