Gold Lion Lists Announces Börse Frankfurt Listing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (FSE: 2BC) is pleased to announce that effective December 16th, 2019, the Company’s common shares will be listed on the Börse Frankfurt; quoted under the trading symbol “2BC”.



Operated by Deutsche Börse AG, the Börse Frankfurt is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Gold Lion’s Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally.

Oliver Friesen, Director of Gold Lion stated: "We are very pleased to have obtained a listing on the Börse Frankfurt, affording our current and prospective shareholders pre-eminent trading liquidity, all while contributing to a genuine global presence through improved accessibility for international capital flows.”

Gold Lion’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the trading symbol “GL”. The Company also reports that Nikolay Vassev has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director of Gold Lion. The Company is actively evaluating potential replacements.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company, actively involved in the exploration of the Fairview Copper-Silver-Zinc Property. The Fairview Property is a 2,574-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

