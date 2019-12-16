Livongo to Present at J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced the Company will be participating in the J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.



A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.livongo.com/.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to care for the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

