Marrone Bio’s Next-Generation Nematicide/Insecticide Demonstrates Improved Levels of Crop Protection and Yield

Field Trials Support Potential New Treatment Option for Corn Growers

/EIN News/ -- DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced the results of new U.S. field trials of its next-generation nematicide/insecticide, which showed superior control of yield-robbing insects and nematodes in corn.



Research trials conducted at six Midwest locations confirmed higher yields and cost-effective control of insects and nematodes equivalent to or better than current industry chemical standards. This next-generation product is derived from Burkholderia rinojensis - a new species of soil bacterium discovered by MBI - and provides increased performance and greater ease of use at lower rates. The 2019 trials showed outstanding control against corn rootworm larvae, seed corn maggot and lesion nematode in field corn.

Marrone Bio currently markets soil treatment products in the United States through its distribution partners under the brand name Majestene® for a variety of specialty crops including potatoes, strawberries, tobacco, cucurbits and fruiting vegetables. The next-generation nematicide/insecticide has the potential to expand the company’s offering to corn growers as part of their integrated pest management systems. U.S. farmers planted more than 90 million acres of corn in 2019, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Our latest field trials underscored the performance advantages of our next-generation insecticide/nematicide for three of the most pervasive pests in corn,” said Kevin Hammill, chief commercial officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “This gives us the potential to offer new options to our customers who are looking for high-performing, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to control these persistent yield-robbing insects in corn. This new product offering will expand our robust portfolio of seed, foliar and soil treatments, and enhance our market presence in row crops.”

“These results speak to our ability to continue to mine and add value from our rich portfolio of microbes, cost effectively leveraging the capital invested in our R&D pipeline,” added Dr. Pamela Marrone, founder and chief executive officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “With this new product, we want to provide growers a breakthrough sustainable alternative that will provide greater efficacy while supporting their regenerative agriculture growing practices.”

The current Majestene product provides effective insect and nematode control while reducing damage to crops, resulting in higher yields. When in contact with Majestene, nematodes in the soil stop moving after 24 hours and die within 48-to-72 hours. Research studies also have shown that Majestene remains in the roots and has a positive effect on fine-hair root development.

2019 U.S. Soil Treatment Trial Results

Six studies in the United States compared the next-generation solution for nematode and insect control with Majestene and current chemical treatments. This improved nematicide/insecticide version was extremely effective in soil treatments and demonstrated a positive yield improvement when rates were increased, particularly when compared with commercial standards. The current Majestene product also showed improved control and yields, equivalent to or better than the untreated control and current industry chemical standards. The next-generation product is in the final phases of the R&D process and will be submitted for regulatory approval within the next year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. Pro Farm, MBI’s Finland-based subsidiary, employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP-110®, LumiBio™, LumiBio Valta™, LumiBio Kelta™, Foramin®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com , as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the potential of Majestene and new versions of Majestene, the potential of new revenue generating activities, weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

2019 U.S. Corn In-Furrow Trials Majestene And Next-Generation Nematicide/Insecticide Improved Yields in Six Replicated Studies for Nematode, Corn Root Worm Larvae and Seed Corn Maggot Control



