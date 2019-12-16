Resonate Unveils DaaS Data Enrichment Solution, Unlocking Unprecedented Enrichment Opportunities within Customers’ First-Party Data

New Data as a Service Product Enables Companies to Apply Unique Psychographic and Personal Values Criteria to Their Customers at Mass Scale

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer intelligence for marketers, today unveiled Resonate Data Enrichment, a new Data as a Service (DaaS) product that enables clients to enrich their own first-party data with Resonate’s unique attributes for use within their existing internal data infrastructure. This new solution represents the first in the market to allow companies to layer distinctive, individual-level attributes, including purchase drivers, most desirable product characteristics, psychographics, personal values and thousands of others. This information reveals why people make purchasing decisions and is attached to individual customer profiles at scale.



“Legacy solutions have allowed companies to append simple demographics and limited behavioral data to their first-party customer data, but the deep understanding and resulting personalization opportunities has always been limited,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Resonate Data Enrichment disrupts this outdated model by giving clients the ability to append their first-party data with a targeted, relevant selection of attributes that drives results across our 200 million unique profiles, which are tailored to the client’s industry. When combined with Resonate Analytics solutions, such as custom clustering, insight-driven segmentation or custom scoring, the data in our clients’ ecosystems is now able to inform a large number of marketing decisions.”

With Resonate Data Enrichment, Resonate customers can enrich their understanding of their existing customers or prospects by appending records in their CRMs, direct marketing lists, loyalty program databases and other customer databases with Resonate attributes. This resulting data set drives better segmentation and informs product, content, creative and messaging decisions, resulting in more personalized marketing that drives performance improvements. Delivering privacy-friendly, appended insights to clients is a seamless process that can be repeated and refreshed as desired to take advantage of the dynamic, individual-level insights generated by the Resonate platform. To learn more, visit www.resonate.com/how-it-works/ .

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer intelligence & analytics, delivering deep understanding, dynamic insights, cross-channel engagement and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Resonate has deep consumer insights and contextually relevant data across more than 13,000 attributes, including values, motivations and other psychographics, describing more than 200 million U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage “The Human Element,” a 360-degree understanding of the individuals in their target audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled insights, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

