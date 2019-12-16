Gladstone Capital Corporation Invests in Café Zupas

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) (“Gladstone Capital”) announced that it has completed a debt investment in support of Karp Reilly’s investment in Café Zupas.



Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Café Zupas is a healthy fast casual restaurant brand with 58 company-owned stores across eight states in the Western and Midwestern United States. The business is a next generation kitchen that serves simple house-made soups, salads and sandwiches from over 200 fresh ingredients with the mission to “Nourish the Good Life” of its everyday healthy guests.

“Café Zupas’ management team has shown to be meticulous and thorough, while at the same time creative and innovative, exhibiting their ability to successfully compete in the quickly-growing healthy fast casual restaurant space,” said Laura Gladstone, Managing Director of Gladstone Capital. “We encourage everyone to stop by one of their locations to see for themselves what makes the Café Zupas team one of the best in the industry.”

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market companies in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com or by calling 703-287-5893.

For further information on Café Zupas go to www.cafezupas.com , @CafeZupas on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements:

