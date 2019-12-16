Increasing Investment in Solar Energy to Boost Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market at a CAGR of 4.23% 2018-2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a report titled, “ Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The global fluorine market was valued at nearly US$301 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach estimated US$402 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of more than 4.23% between 2018 and 2025.Accelerated Demand from Nuclear Power Generation Sector to Boost MarketGlobal fluorine (F2) market is rising with its increasing number of applications across electronics, solar, and nuclear power generation. For instance, the electronics industry uses F2 as etch cleaning agent. This gas is also used to make sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), which is used as a dielectric medium in electronic application. Furthermore, solar equipment manufacturers are focusing on F2 as an alternative to NF3 due to the latter’s environment-friendly nature. Enrichment of uranium continues to a key application area for industrial fluorine as it plays a crucial role in nuclear power generation and nuclear weapons. The ongoing political instability, the investments in building military arsenals, and focus towards cleaner energy sources are expected to create a positive influence on the global market for fluorine over the forecast years.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1054450/global-fluorine-gas-f2-market Electronic Industry Segment to Fuel Market GrowthThe applications of F2 have been relentless across electronics industry with its increasing number of benefits. It is majorly used as dielectric medium and etch cleaning agent in semiconductors. These factors are expect to propel the segment to register a robust growth.Asia Pacific to Augment Demand as Uranium Enrichment Remains Crucial to Developing EconomiesRapid industrialization and increasing population in countries like India and China are expected to create a massive demand for energy. This has encouraged governments to focus on nuclear energy generation, giving rise to uranium enrichment. Furthermore, strong military bases in emerging economies will also fuel the demand, putting Asia Pacific in the lead as against other regions.Air Products Qudra and Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu have recently signed a MOU to establish world-class industrial gas production and distribution networks facilities in the industrial cities of Royal Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategy aims to promote direct investments, improve the services, diversify and enhance economy, and maximize localization.The various manufacturers covered in the report includes Linde, Solvay, Air Products, Kanto Denka, Hyosung Chemical, Zhuoxi Gas, Central Glass, and others.Table of Content1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Overview1.1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Product Overview1.2 Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment by Type1.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) by Type1.4 North America Fluorine Gas (F2) by Type1.5 Europe Fluorine Gas (F2) by Type1.6 Asia-Pacific Fluorine Gas (F2) by Type1.7 South America Fluorine Gas (F2) by Type1.8 Middle East and Africa Fluorine Gas (F2) by Type2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Competition by Company2.1 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales Market Share by Company (2014-2019)2.2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)2.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Price by Company2.4 Global Top Company Fluorine Gas (F2) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters, Sales Area2.5 Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Competitive Situation and Trends3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Company Profiles and Sales Data3.1 Linde3.2 Solvay3.3 Air Products3.4 Kanto Denka3.5 Hyosung Chemical3.6 Zhuoxi Gas3.7 Central Glass4 Fluorine Gas (F2) Status and Outlook by Regions4.1 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Status and Outlook by Regions4.2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales and Revenue by Regions4.3 North America Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin4.4 Europe Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)4.5 Asia-Pacific Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)4.6 South America Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)4.7 Middle East and Africa Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)5 Fluorine Gas (F2) by Application5.1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Segment by Application5.2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Product Segment by Application5.3 North America Fluorine Gas (F2) by Application5.4 Europe Fluorine Gas (F2) by Application5.5 Asia-Pacific Fluorine Gas (F2) by Application5.6 South America Fluorine Gas (F2) by Application5.7 Middle East and Africa Fluorine Gas (F2) by Application6 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Forecast6.1 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)6.2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Forecast by Regions6.3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Forecast by Type6.4 Fluorine Gas (F2) Forecast by Application7 Fluorine Gas (F2) Upstream Raw Materials7.1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Key Raw Materials7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure7.3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Industrial Chain Analysis7.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors8.1 Sales Channel8.2 Fluorine Marketing Channel8.3 Downstream Customers9 Research Findings and Conclusion10 AppendixGet Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at USD 3,350$: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/79416ccc1daf91e6f62f0a5906e48f11,0,1,Global-Fluorine-Gas-F-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio About Us: QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. 