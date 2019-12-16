United States Overactive Bladder Market Outlook to 2031 - Progressing Drug Pipeline, Advancing Innovative Therapies, Development of Gene Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Overactive Bladder (Anticholinergics & Beta Adrenoreceptor Agonists) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. OAB market is estimated to reach US$3.49 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.01%, for the period spanning from 2021-2031.



The factors such as rising ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing obese population, surging diabetic prevalence, increasing coffee consumption and accelerating economic growth are expected to drive the market growth.



However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by entry of generic drugs, stringent regulations, associated business risk and side effects of oral therapies. A few notable trends include advancing innovative therapies, rising awareness of overactive bladder, growing adoption of procedural (third line) therapy, development of gene therapy and progressing drug pipeline.



The three main treatment approaches for the treatment of overactive bladder are behavioural therapy (Bladder Training & Pelvic Floor Exercises), prescription therapy (Oral Anticholinergics & 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist) and procedural therapy (BOTOX & Neuromodulation).



The fastest-growing market is the U.S. owing to continuous advancement in 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist drugs, increasing OAB population and growing research & development efforts by domestic pharmaceutical firms to launch novel drugs with innovative mechanism of actions drugs.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. OAB market, segmented on the basis of drug class i.e. Anticholinergics and 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist and drug type i.e. Vibegron and Mirabegron.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players [Allergan Plc, Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Medtronic Plc and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Urovant Sciences Ltd.)] are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Overactive Bladder

1.2 Symptoms & Diagnosis

1.3 Treatment

1.4 Overactive Bladder with BPH



2. The U.S. Market Analysis

2.1 Overactive Bladder Market

2.1.1 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Market Value Forecast

2.1.2 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Market Value by Drug Class

2.1.3 The U.S. Anticholinergics Market Value Forecast

2.1.4 The U.S. 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists Market Value Forecast

2.1.5 The U.S. 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists Market Value by Drug Type

2.1.6 The U.S. Vibegron Drug Revenue Forecast

2.1.7 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Patient Population Forecast

2.1.8 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Treated Patient Population Forecast

2.1.9 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Prescriptions Forecast

2.1.10 The U.S. Vibegron Drug Prescriptions Forecast

2.1.11 The U.S. Mirabegron Drug Prescriptions Forecast

2.2 Overactive Bladder Market with BPH

2.2.1 The U.S. Overactive Bladder with BPH Patient Population Forecast

2.2.2 The U.S. 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist Market by Penetration Rate

2.2.3 The U.S. 3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist Patient Penetration by Drug

2.2.4 The U.S. Vibegron Drug Revenue Forecast

2.2.5 The U.S. Vibegron Prescriptions Forecast

2.2.6 The U.S. Mirabegron Prescriptions Forecast



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

3.1.2 Increasing HealthCare Expenditure

3.1.3 Growing Obese Population

3.1.4 Surging Diabetic Prevalence

3.1.5 Increasing Coffee Consumption

3.1.6 Accelerating Economic Growth

3.2 Key Trends and Developments

3.2.1 Advancing Innovative Therapies

3.2.2 Rising Awareness of Overactive Bladder

3.2.3 Growing Adoption of Procedural (Third Line) Therapy

3.2.4 Development of Gene Therapy

3.2.5 Progressing Drug Pipeline

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Entry of Generic Drugs

3.3.2 Stringent Regulations

3.3.3 Associated Business Risk

3.3.4 Side Effects of Oral Therapies



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global OAB Market

4.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

4.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

4.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison



5. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

5.1 Allergan PLC

5.2 Pfizer Inc.

5.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

5.4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

5.5 Medtronic PLC

5.6 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Urovant Sciences Ltd.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly1c5l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.