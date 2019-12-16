Zai Lab Announces the Appointment of Timothy Yap, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Yap will help advance Zai Lab’s preclinical and clinical pipeline

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Timothy Yap, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Yap will advise Zai Lab as the Company prepares to advance its internally discovered therapeutics into the clinic.



“We are excited to have Dr. Yap join our SAB,” said Dr. Valeria Fantin, Chief Scientific Officer of Zai Lab. “Dr. Yap’s expertise in DNA damage response, translational cancer research as well as his experience in design and execution of early-phase, biomarker-driven clinical trials complements our existing group of renowned scientific experts.”

Dr. Yap is an Associate Professor in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Medical Director of The Institute for Applied Cancer Science at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. Previously, he was a Consultant Medical Oncologist and NIHR BRC Clinician Scientist jointly in the Phase I Drug Development Unit, Lung Cancer Unit and Cancer Biomarkers Laboratory at the Royal Marsden Hospital and the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR). Dr. Yap earned his medical degree from Imperial College London and completed his general medical training in Oxford. Dr. Yap undertook a Clinical Fellowship in the Phase I Drug Development Unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital and completed his Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology in the Division of Cancer Therapeutics in the ICR.

Dr. Yap joins Neal Rosen, M.D., Ph.D., Lieping Chen, M.D., Ph.D., Richard Flavell, Ph.D., FRS and Alex Adjei, M.D., Ph.D. as a member of Zai’s SAB.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing words such as "anticipates", “believes”, "expects", “plan” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on Zai Lab's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) Zai Lab’s ability to obtain additional future funding, (2) Zai Lab’s results of clinical and pre-clinical development of its drug candidates, (3) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of Zai Lab’s drug candidates, (4) Zai Lab’s ability to generate revenue from its drug candidates, and (5) other factors discussed in Zai Lab's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zai Lab anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Zai Lab’s expectations and assumptions to change and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Zai Lab’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab

Billy Cho, CFO

+86 137 6151 2501

billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Pete Rahmer / Mike Zanoni

Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab

415-515-9763 / 610-442-8570

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com / mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

Zai Lab Limited



