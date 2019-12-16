Auxly is Ready to go for 2.0: Reveals Portfolio of Cannabis Products

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”) today announced the unveiling of its “Cannabis 2.0” products in vape, chocolate and chewable formats which are legally available for sale beginning today under its signature brands, Kolab Project, Foray and Dosecann. To view Auxly’s 2.0 product launch video, click here.



“Having our initial suite of Cannabis 2.0 products ready to go on the first day sales are legal in Canada is a huge milestone for our company," said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “Our mission is to make branded cannabis products that consumers love and grow to trust. Our experts at Dosecann have developed high-quality vapes, chocolates and chewables with consumer safety and enjoyment as our top priorities. We are excited to introduce Canadian consumers to our products and our brands on the launch of Cannabis 2.0 and will continue to roll out new and innovative products in the coming quarters as we look to lead, not follow, in the 2.0 market and beyond."

Auxly’s In-House Brands – Targeting a Broad Spectrum of Cannabis Consumers

Auxly has taken a consumer-centric approach to building a winning portfolio of brands and products. Auxly’s four proprietary brands: Kolab Project, Foray, Dosecann and Robinsons, address key market segments and multiple price points across wellness and adult-use markets.

The Company’s initial product portfolio will be launched under three of the Company's four brands – Kolab Project, Foray and Dosecann. Outlined in the table below is a breakdown by brand and format. The launch of the Robinsons brand will coincide with the release of Robinsons' premium dried flower produced at its craft indoor facility in Kentville, Nova Scotia. The Company intends to develop a line of premium cannabis products under the Robinsons brand based on the output of its Robinsons Outdoor Grow (announced by the Company on November 15, 2019) located in Hortonville, Nova Scotia.

Diverse Brand Platform and 2.0 Product Offering

Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a platform dedicated to art, design and culture. Its mission is to provide Canadians with a carefully curated selection of exceptional cannabis products, while championing high quality, purposeful goods produced in collaboration with culturally relevant creators. The brand aims to connect with those actively in the cannabis category that have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity.

Vapes

Kolab Project vape pens will be offered in several different profiles, specifically high-potency THC and CBD formulations. Kolab Project’s vapes contain only pure, high-grade cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes and do not contain any other ingredients. Kolab Project’s THC formulations and terpene blends were inspired by popular strains and the potency and terpenes are tailored to a more experienced cannabis consumer.

Kolab Project vape pens will initially be available as cartridges and disposables in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties, as well as a CBD variety in a disposable format.

Soft Chews

Kolab Project’s soft chews are designed and developed to deliver robust, sophisticated flavours for the cannabis edible connoisseur. Free from artificial ingredients or animal products, this curated collection of soft chews is perfect for anyone seeking a mindful journey outside the norm.

Kolab Project soft chews will be available in Grapefruit Hibiscus, Lemon Lavender and Apple Green Tea flavours and in THC-dominant, balanced, and CBD-dominant packs. The chews are delicious, high quality, vegan and gluten-free. Kolab Project soft chews are evenly dosed in each piece and conveniently sized.

Foray

Foray is an accessible entry point for anybody — at any stage of their cannabis journey. Designed for the curious, Foray is an approachable brand that aims to both celebrate and educate one’s foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting them to see cannabis differently. The legalization of cannabis in Canada brings tremendous opportunity to educate and introduce (or reintroduce) cannabis to a new class of consumers and Foray aims to be a trusted provider and guide through a consumer’s cannabis experience.

Vapes

Foray brings a range of high-quality vape products to market in slightly lower THC potency, containing only high-grade cannabis distillate and carefully selected botanical terpene blends to ensure a pleasant experience for a consumer’s entry into the category. Foray vape pens do not contain any other ingredients. Vape cartridge formats will be available in sativa, indica, hybrid and balanced formulations, while its disposable formats will also include a CBD variety.

Chocolates

Foray’s chocolates are made exclusively from premium single origin and Belgian chocolates, expertly selected and blended to make a consumer’s Foray into cannabis luxurious and delicious. Made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavours, Foray chocolates will initially come in three varieties – Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Chai and Salted Caramel. Foray chocolates will initially be available in 10mg of THC per square or 2.5mg of THC per four square serving sizes. Additionally, the Salted Caramel chocolate will be available in a balanced THC & CBD formulation.

Foray’s Dark chocolate is made with a perfectly balanced, premium, single origin Mexican chocolate that displays complex notes of cinnamon, hazelnut, coffee and gingerbread. Consumers are encouraged to savor their experience as the flavours of this subtly bittersweet chocolate unfold on their palate.

Foray’s Vanilla Chai chocolate is made with a single origin Ghanaian chocolate delicately flavoured with chai spices and vanilla. Also displaying notes of cocoa, red fruit, and chestnut, this premium chocolate has a rich, creamy mouthfeel.

Foray’s Salted Caramel chocolate is made from an expertly selected blend of premium white and milk chocolates, enhanced with notes of rich caramel with a subtle, salty finish. With a balanced profile of THC and CBD, this chocolate is a perfect indulgence.

Soft Chews

Foray’s soft chews are crafted to deliver deliciously bright, juicy flavours. These pectin-based chews, free from any artificial ingredients or animal products, offer a range of potencies so they can be enjoyed by anyone.

Foray soft chews will initially be available in Raspberry Vanilla, Peach Mango and Pineapple Orange flavours in THC-dominant, balanced, and CBD-dominant packs.

Like Kolab Project’s soft chews, Foray’s soft chews are made with the highest quality traceable, vegan ingredients combined with ultra-pure cannabis distillate produced in-house at Dosecann. Foray's rich soft chews offer consumers unparalleled flavour and the security that each piece has been precisely dosed to ensure a satisfying experience.

Dosecann

Dosecann is a wellness brand built on pillars of quality, safety and efficacy. Backed by science and advanced research and development, Dosecann products are driving today’s innovation and establishing tomorrow’s standards. Dosecann is cannabis – down to a science™.

Dosecann’s “Cannabis 1.0” oil in bottle and spray formats are currently available for sale, with capsule and lozenge formats expected in Q2 2020 and topicals in Q3 2020.

Auxly Cares About Consumer Safety

Auxly is committed to ensuring consumers have access to quality products they can trust. For that reason, Auxly’s Safety Board, on which Imperial Brands PLC’s Group Science and Regulatory Affairs Director sits, oversees our entire product development life cycle, carefully evaluates and monitors all of our products before and after they are released for sale and ensures that consumers have access to clear and accurate information on product risks.

Vape Development

Like all of Auxly’s branded cannabis products, its vapes have been developed with quality, safety and efficacy at the heart of the product development process. The Company has gone above and beyond applicable regulatory requirements with both its hardware and its formulations, including conducting voluntary emissions testing at a leading third-party lab, to earn the trust of Canadian consumers.

All of Auxly’s products are formulated and manufactured at Dosecann, Auxly’s commercial scale extraction, analytical testing, product development and manufacturing hub located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Dosecann, in collaboration with KGK Science Inc., the Company’s wholly-owned contract research organization, will continue to push industry standards in terms of product safety, quality, efficacy and innovation.



About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

