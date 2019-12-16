Joe Bell Joins WEDI 2020 Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions, a leading healthcare technology company, is proud to announce that Joe Bell, General Manager, Clearinghouse, has been elected as a member of the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange’s (WEDI) Board of Directors for 2020.



WEDI is a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit centered on the use of health IT to improve healthcare information. WEDI leverages industry technology and solutions to improve the movement, quality, security and cost-effectiveness of healthcare information for healthcare clearinghouses, hospitals, health plans, pharmacies and more.

In his role at eSolutions, Bell leads the team responsible for driving strategy for eSolutions’ clearinghouse portfolio. He joined eSolutions in March 2016 when the company acquired ClaimRemedi, the business he cofounded in 2003. Bell has more than 16 years of experience in the clearinghouse industry and in-depth knowledge of information systems and business processes related to clearinghouses. He also served six years in the U.S. Navy, where he received the Navy Achievement Medal during his time of service.

eSolutions offers robust clearinghouse products to healthcare providers, partners and resellers. With connections to more than 5,500 payers, the fastest eligibility response time, and powerful reporting and analytics, eSolutions’ clearinghouse clients get paid quickly and accurately.

About eSolutions

eSolutions’ powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with actionable data insights, strengthen our clients’ revenue health by shortening the time between claims submission and payment, reducing audit and compliance risk, and improving overall operational outcomes. For more than 20 years, providers of all types, including the nation’s largest post-acute care organizations and health systems, have trusted us to deliver innovative solutions and second-to-none client service. We find deep satisfaction and purpose in finding solutions to tough challenges and caring for our clients just as they do their patients. For more information, visit www.esolutionsinc.com .

Contact:

Holly Rohleder

913.971.4381

hrohleder@esolutionsinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9431ea1-f5c3-4cfc-b840-4e6472ecb4af

eSolutions' Joe Bell Joe Bell was elected to the WEDI 2020 Board of Directors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.