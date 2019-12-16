AAON Achieves Gold in Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card Program

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it achieved Gold level in the 2019 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program. The company reported on cornerstone directives in the areas of Energy, Healthy Work Environment, Materials Management, Transportation, Water, Community Stewardship and Communications. AAON has focused on energy conservation and waste reduction. One example of the company’s sustainability efforts is the transition to nearly 90% LED lighting at its 1.5 million square foot manufacturing facility in Tulsa, with a goal of 100% LED lighting in 2020. The LED upgrade combined with an advanced lighting control system saves the company over $400,000 a year in electricity. AAON is also upgrading HVAC equipment throughout its facilities, highlighting the newest high efficiency and energy saving AAON systems available today.



“Environmental stewardship and sustainability are integral to our business strategies and corporate citizenship efforts. We are proud to participate in the Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card program and are continuously looking for ways to measure and improve our performance. AAON is committed to providing a cost effective, energy efficient, and productive work environment for our employees,” said Gary Fields, President of AAON.

About Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card

Sustainable Tulsa is a non-profit organization committed to making Tulsa a better place to live, work, and play. Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations who want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Using the triple bottom line strategy, Scor3card engages organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit, and planet. This holistic approach to sustainability allows organizations to engage their employees, bolster their economic growth, and become better environmental stewards.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

