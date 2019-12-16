4Life Innovations insist first to go with on-page SEO checklist with the website launch

On-Page SEO Checklist

Our on-page SEO checklist will optimize the website and clear signals to search engines to improve search visibility & organic traffic possibilities.

On-Page SEO is a process that involves technical upgradations of your website. These technical upgradations are necessary to be performed on each page of the website. These optimizations will help the website to boost their rankings and attract more relevant traffic.When a business is looking for affordable SEO Packages services, one thing noticed by the SEO service provider is the website performance and how the website's on-page is. Here, some on-page checklists are used by the service provider.As we discussed, On-Page SEO is one of the important factors which cannot be missed if businesses are looking to boost some good relevant traffic to their website.ContentContent should be free from: Grammatical errors & spelling mistakes (Grammarly) Duplicate content issues (Small SEO Tools)Content should have: Unique writing structure, capitalization, punctuation, Link formation ( Footer links, Proper Inbound links, Contact number tel links, Email links, logo (Links to home))Text/HTML ratio – Make sure website must have 25 to 70% ratioDoes your website have legal pages? Add Privacy policies, GDPR (Cookies usage policy) and terms & conditions pagesAccessibility & InfrastructureIs your website mobile friendly? – About 60% of traffic comes from mobile devices and nowadays, Google give more credits to those websites which have mobile friendlinessCross browsers Compatibility – Different browsers may render your site in different ways, so it's important to test your website in different browsersConsistent Navigation – Make use of universal navigation for internal links. Use breadcrumbs for easy navigation from deep linksFrame/Flash – Make sure website don't have frame and flash elements because search engine crawler can't able to read these files. Try an alternative way to balance the website elementsMake sure images, audio and video files will work on all cross devicesLink Structure: Make sure all links should have an SEO friendly URL structureExample: xyz.com/abc-xyz instead of xyz.com/abc_xyzBroken Link: Make sure website doesn't have any broken link. Check links through Dr Broken Link and XenuMake the most use of footer space – quick links, Contact details, copyright content (It must be updated), awards icons, social media iconsTechnical SEO Check:Page-Speed: Website must be loaded in ideal speed. Check your website page speed with GTmetrix & Google Pagespeed InsightsMeta tags: Do a perfect keyword research and make keyword strategies for keyword target. Adjust keyword density in content and keep all meta tags – Title and description according to pagesCanonical tag: Make sure website have added a canonical tag, It's an HTML element that helps webmasters prevent duplicate content issues by specifying the "canonical" or "preferred" version of a web pageRobots.txt: Make sure website have robots.txt file. It's a text file webmasters create to instruct web robots (typically search engine robots) how to crawl pages on their websiteURL: Make sure website have SEO friendly URL structure. Example: https://www.xyz.com/"> Header tags: Does your website have done best use header tags? H1 tag should include your best keywords and using one per page can strengthen your SEOImage optimization: Use optimized images with image alt tagsCheck out with this tool for alt tags – Ad Results & Optimizilla for image optimizationGoogle Analytics: Setup Google Analytics with configuring with tracking code and manage all accountable settings (HTTPS, as well as IP, exclude – Use the query "what is my IP" to get your IP address)Google Search console: Setup Google search console to track on-page SEO factors and Google page indexing. Also, be prepared with XML sitemap configurationTraffic monitoring: Get real-time traffic monitoring with Tawk live chat tool. Webmaster can engage with real-time visitorsKeep digging in the SEO worldMake your On-Page SEO checklist more productiveThis on-page SEO checklist is only one step ahead to get your page to rank, you need to make a second step to get a boost on keyword ranking.It's link juice, page authorities – all about off-page SEO. An ideal partnership of both on-page and Off-page SEO is 25-75%Check your website's health today, get an SEO audit now.



