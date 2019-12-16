European 5G Markets 2019-2025: Revenues & Subscriptions by Use Case

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Markets in Europe - Data & Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in Europe with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes.

It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2025 by country and use cases. Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:

5G revenues by use case

5G subscriptions by use case

Dataset Scope

Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

List of indicators

Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands) 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launches & coverage

5G tariffs

5G infrastructure suppliers

Carriers' wireless and total CapEx

5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered



1. Europe

1.1. Key facts

1.2. 5G commercial launches in Europe

1.3. First 5G commercial offers in Europe

1.4. Spectrum assignments in the EU-28

1.5. 5G subscription forecasts in Europe up to 2025

1.6. 5G revenue forecasts in Europe up to 2025

2. France

2.1. France lags behind 5G World leaders

2.2. French regulation started in mid-2017

2.3. Extensive tests are underway using trial licences

2.4. Orange

2.5. SFR

2.6. Bouygues Telecom

2.7. Wireless CapEx in France

2.8. 5G subscription forecasts in France up to 2025

2.9. 5G revenue forecasts in France up to 2025

3. Germany

3.1. Germany is one of Europe's 5G leaders

3.2. The German 5G framework started in 2015

3.3. 5G trials in Germany

3.4. Germany set ambitious coverage obligations for 5G services

3.5. Availability of commercial 5G services and prices

3.6. Deutsche Telekom

3.7. Vodafone Germany

3.8. Telefnica Germany

3.9. Wireless CapEx in Germany

3.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Germany up to 2025

3.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Germany up to 2025

4. Italy

4.1. Italy is a 5G network European leader

4.2. Low, mid-and high-bands auctioned in October 2018

4.3. Italy has conducted many trials nationwide

4.4. Vodafone and TIM have launched 5G services

4.5. Commercial 5G services: availability and prices

4.6. Vodafone Italy

4.7. Telecom Italia

4.8. Wind Tre

4.9. Wireless CapEx in Italy

4.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Italy up to 2025

4.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Italy up to 2025

5. Spain

5.1. Spain has one of the most advanced 5G networks in Europe

5.2. Spain invested in a 5G National Plan as early as July 2017

5.3. Spain started trialing 5G technology in late 2017

5.4. Fast regulation led to coordinated 5G initiatives and 5G launches

5.5. Availability of commercial 5G services and 5G prices

5.6. Vodafone Spain

5.7. Telefnica Spain

5.8. Orange Spain

5.9. Wireless CapEx in Spain

5.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Spain up to 2025

5.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Spain up to 2025

6. The United Kingdom

6.1. The UK is Europe's 5G network leader

6.2. The UK was the first in the EU to auction 5G spectrum

6.3. Fast regulation led to coordinated 5G initiatives

6.4. The UK aims to cover major cities

6.5. 5G commercial service availability in the UK

6.6. UK's first 5G plans and packages compared

6.7. EE UK

6.8. Vodafone UK

6.9. Three UK

6.10. Vodafone UK

6.11. Wireless CapEx in the UK

6.12. 5G subscription forecasts in the UK up to 2025

6.13. 5G revenue forecasts in the UK up to 2025



Companies Mentioned



Altice

Bouygues

Drei Hutchison

EE

EIR

Elisa

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

Motorola

Netgear

Nokia

O2

Orange

Qualcomm

Salt

Samsung

SFR

Sunrise

Swisscom

Tele2

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Three

T-Mobile in Europe

Vodafone in Europe

Wind Tre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9m67h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.