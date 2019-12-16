Goldfield Wins Major Electrical Construction Mandates

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American: GV), a leading provider of electrical construction services for the utility industry and industrial customers primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States, has been awarded two significant contracts to construct new and rebuild transmission lines in Florida. These projects are expected to produce approximately $50 million in revenue through 2021 of which approximately $35 million is expected to be completed during 2020. The projects include transmission, substation and foundation construction services. The work will be performed by the Company’s subsidiaries, C and C Power Line, Inc. and Precision Foundations, Inc.



John H. Sottile, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goldfield commented, “These awards confirm the operating strength of our electrical construction and foundation subsidiaries. In addition, we are experiencing strong improvement in fourth quarter results and anticipate significant growth in revenue and that earnings will more than double when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.”

About Goldfield

Goldfield is a leading provider of electrical construction services engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers, primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. To a lesser extent, Goldfield is also engaged in real estate operations focused on the development of residential properties on the east coast of Central Florida. For additional information, please visit http://www.goldfieldcorp.com.

