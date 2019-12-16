Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in more cities

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is now live in Los Angeles

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is available in 19 US cities with seven 5G-enabled devices

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Downtown, to Chinatown to Venice Beach you can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in Los Angeles, California. No more California dreaming of 5G, the next generation wireless technology is here and available in Los Angeles. With access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network you can enjoy near real-time mobile experiences with super-fast speeds, ultra-low latency and massive bandwidth. 5G Ultra Wideband service lets you stream your favorite 4K videos with virtually no buffering, video chat with almost no lag and download large presentations just in time for your next meeting. LA joins the list of 18 other cities with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service, and counting.

“Los Angeles is a city where people from all around the world come to innovate and create,” said Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti. “In the 21st Century, sustaining this demands that we ensure more Angelenos are online and connected to the resources they need and deserve, and Verizon has been a powerful partner in this work.”

“Los Angeles is the place for global innovation and collaboration, requiring us to rely on speedy technology that allows us to connect to people and content,” said Jessica Lall, President & CEO of Central City Association. “Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is an important part of smart city growth, especially in dense, urban centers such as Downtown Los Angeles where there is a growing population of residents, workers and visitors who count on reliable connections. We are excited that Verizon chose their new service to be concentrated in parts of Downtown.”

Service and Coverage Area Details

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey, and Venice around landmarks such as: Grand Park, Los Angeles Convention Center, Union Station, LA Live, Staples Center, and Venice Beach Boardwalk. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon’s award-winning 4G LTE network, the network more people rely on. Learn more about Verizon 5G and public spaces .

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Cities

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis , Denver, Providence , St. Paul , Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington DC , Phoenix , Boise, Panama City, and New York City . Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Little Rock, Memphis and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced before the end of the year.



