Marriott International Signs Agreement with Landmark Sabbour to Open a W Hotel in Cairo, Egypt

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (http://www.Marriott.com) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Landmark Sabbour to bring the W Brand’s bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming to Cairo, underscoring the growing demand for luxury in Egypt. Expected to open in 2024, W Cairo will be situated in 1-Ninety - a 300,000 sqm mixed-use development in the emerging New Cairo district featuring retail space, commercial and residential components.

To be located just 25 kilometres from Cairo International Airport, the new hotel will add its own vibrant W experience to the ultra-modern urban landscape of New Cairo. Known for seeking out new/next destinations in buzzworthy markets around the globe, W is poised to welcome guests and locals to the new-build locale as the city’s reputation for ground-breaking design grows as fast as its skyline.

When W Cairo opens in 2024, the hotel will embody W Hotels’ work hard, play hard philosophy with a signature WET Deck (pool deck), AWAY® Spa and FIT ® Fitness Centre alongside 350 stunning rooms and suites. The hotel is also expected to offer multiple food and beverage venues, plenty of spaces to mix and mingle, plus meetings and events space which will include a 500-square-metre Great Room.

“New Cairo is a burgeoning, dynamic lifestyle destination in Cairo, and we are excited to collaborate with Landmark Sabbour to redefine modern luxury in one of the most awe-inspiring travel destinations in the world,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President & Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “This signing not only illustrates our commitment to Egypt but also reinforces the increasing demand for the W Hotels brand in this region and around the globe.”

Eng. Amr Sultan, Managing Director of Landmark Sabbour, added, “We choose to work with those who share our development standards, innovative perception of luxury community building, and whose objectives align with our own. Our collaboration with Marriot International represents another milestone in our growth; it further demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with industry leaders and stands as a chance to integrate the unique customer-centric services of W Hotels into our line of upscale products in 1-Ninety.”

Landmark Sabbour recently launched 1-Ninety. With a total investment of EGP 28 Billion ($1.75 Billion). 1-Ninety covers 300,000-square-metres and has a built-up area of 450,000-square-metres including administrative, retail, commercial, and residential components.

About W Hotels Worldwide: Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels (https://W-Hotels.Marriott.com/), part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with more than 50 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests’ lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand’s provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand’s super-charged energy celebrates guests’ endless appetite to discover what’s new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit http://bit.ly/2RUAQ8E or follow us on http://bit.ly/38He8Xn, http://bit.ly/2Es9NcF and http://bit.ly/2POAGgf. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit http://bit.ly/2IQpBbZ.

About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (http://www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at http://www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit http://bit.ly/33sb9yL. In addition, connect with us on http://bit.ly/2lFUYgM and @MarriottIntl on http://bit.ly/2kCEy8G and http://bit.ly/2kBcSB3.

About Landmark Sabbour: Established in 2019, Landmark Sabbour (https://www.LMD.com) is an Egyptian real estate company with a portfolio that expands beyond the Egyptian borders penetrating markets in Dubai and Barcelona with a total of 5000 units covering 3 million m2. Through an innovative vision for luxury living, as well as partnering with other industry leaders, the company is able to introduce new levels of premium real estate. Landmark Sabbour’s most recent endeavour sees an investment of EGP 28 Billion ($1.75 Billion) in 1-Ninety; a 300,000-m2 mixed-use development located in New Cairo. The project features administrative, retail, commercial, and residential components. It also hosts two hotels, and two serviced-apartment buildings, which will be under the remarkable management of Marriot International. For more information, please visit https://www.LMD.com.



