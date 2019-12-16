Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On-“Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Waterproofing Chemicals Industry 2019

Researcher performed comprehensive analysis and provides detailed insights into the Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market over the forecast period of 2015-2025. The research report act as an important point of reference for operators and other suppliers.

Waterproofing plays an important role in protecting infrastructures and buildings from leakages and harmful water seepages during rains. The waterproofing techniques prevent water from penetrating inside the building, thus prolonging and maintaining the life of the infrastructure.

Significantly growing residential as well as commercial construction projects and government spending for public infrastructures are propelling the growth of waterproofing chemicals market. In the year 2016, BASF SE launched advanced solutions, under its Master Builders Solutions brand. These solutions are formulated to improve productivity, reduce resource consumption, and ensure construction durability. These solutions are suitable for construction projects, including traffic decks, infrastructures, commercial, residential, and industrial buildings.

Application of aluminosilicates in watertight concrete and basic concrete is the latest trend witnessed by the enterprises operating in the global waterproofing market.

However, altering rates of chemicals, growing environmental concerns, and harmful effects associated with concentrated chemicals are impeding the market growth.

Market by Top Waterproofing Chemicals Companies, this report covers

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Mapei S.P.A.

Pidilite Industries Limited

Market Segmentation

As per the research report, the global waterproofing chemical market can be forecasted on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the chemical types, the global waterproofing chemical market can be segmented into-

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Bitumen

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Elastomers

Based on technology, the global waterproofing chemical market can be segmented into-

Coatings & Liquid Applied Membranes

Preformed Membranes

Integral Waterproofing Compounds

Based on end-user applications, the global waterproofing chemical market can be segmented into-

Waste and Water Management

Roofing and Walls

Floors and Basements

Tunnel Liners

Regional Analysis

According to the report, North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are the major regions contributing to the growth of waterproofing chemical market.

North America and the Asia Pacific are the main commercial markets for waterproofing chemicals, globally. Asia-Pacific accounted for a substantial market share in the global waterproofing chemical market. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to the rising numbers of the building & construction industry in this region.

Asia-Pacific is a substantial market of waterproofing chemicals, with the primary share in the global market. A growing number of commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects in emerging countries like India, China, and Japan is the main factor supporting the growth of waterproofing chemical market in this region.

The increased demand for waterproofing chemicals in mining applications and the cost-effectiveness of the conventional waterproofing chemicals are further expected to drive the waterproofing chemical market.

Important facts

According to the research, the waterproofing chemicals market is driven by the improvement in governmental strategies promoting infrastructure growth, enhanced quality of construction and increased demand for waterproofing chemicals in developing countries. However, the sophisticated markets of North America and Europe are projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period between 2016 and 2025.

The competition in the waterproofing chemical industry is anticipated to strengthen with the constant improvements in R&D activities and the launch of modern products, procedures, collaborations, and acquisitions.

