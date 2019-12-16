Global Clinical Logistics Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking Report, 2019-2022
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Logistics Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will bring you and your company up to speed on available clinical logistics offerings, advantages and drawbacks of the different types of service providers, and use patterns that can help you make informed decisions. This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics as well as a prediction of what the marketplace will look like in 2022.
Various factors are contributing to the storage and distribution of clinical trial materials becoming more complex. Ironing out the complexities of clinical logistics can help bring a drug to market faster. This points towards a need for highly knowledgeable service providers, and for drug sponsors looking to engage a third-party clinical logistics provider there are a variety of options: integrated clinical trial service providers, specialty couriers focused on the life science industry, transportation / package delivery companies' healthcare offering, freight forwarders / integrators with experience across multiple industries, and airline cargo services.
What You Will Learn
Drug Developers
- Understand the strengths and shortcomings of the different types of logistics providers
- Uncover which logistics provider attributes drive outsourcing partner selection as well as which attributes drive satisfaction
- Gain an understanding of which logistics providers best fit your company's needs, in addition to how individual suppliers measure up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Service Providers
- Learn who is involved in the logistics provider selection process and which clinical supply services sponsors would like to outsource to the same provider
- Gain insight into why service providers lose bids and the biggest challenges sponsors encounter when outsourcing logistics in order to better position your company to meet drug developer needs
- Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use the information to develop targeted messaging based on true areas of strength
Major Topics
- Market Dynamics
- Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Service Provider Selection
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Service Provider Performance
- Outsourcing Trends, Predictions and Challenges
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Respondent Demographics
Major Sections
Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourced Clinical Services
- Outsourced Clinical Logistics Activities by Company Size
- Clinical Trial Volume with Outsourced Logistics
- Regional Distribution of Clinical Trial Sites
- Clinical Materials Distribution by Location
- Logistics Expenditure by Activity
- Logistics Expenditure by Provider Category
Outsourcing Philosophies And Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Clinical Logistics Service Providers Used by Category
- Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category
- Use, Volume and Spend by Logistics Provider Category
- Preferred Provider Use
- Preferred Providers by Category
- Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider
- Greatest Benefit of Using an Integrated Service Provider
- Desired Integrated Clinical Services
Service Provider Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Decision-making Influence on Service Provider Selection
- By Organization
- By Sponsor Department
- Top Clinical Logistics Service Provider Selection Attributes
- Top Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
Service Provider Perceptions And Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted
- Service Providers Included in the RFP Process
- Clinical Logistics Provider Use
- Clinical Logistics Provider Preference
- Reasons for Service Provider Preference
- Summary Table
- Logistics Provider Satisfaction Drivers
Service Provider Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Service Provider Performance: Capabilities
- Service Provider Performance: Organization Factors
- Service Provider Performance: Project Management & Team
Outsourcing Trends, Predictions, And Challenges
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Temperature Management Preferences
- Top 5 Clinical Logistics Market Growth Drivers
- Greatest Challenges Outsourcing Clinical Logistics
- Clinical Logistics Problems by Region
- Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Logistics Providers
Study Data
- Outsourced Clinical Services
- Decision-making Influence
- Department Influence on Clinical Logistics Provider Selection
- Volume of Clinical Trials with Outsourced Logistics
- Regional Distribution of Clinical Trial Sites
- Clinical Materials Distribution by Location
- Clinical Logistics Service Provider Use by Category
- Favored Clinical Logistics Service Provider Category
- Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers in 3 Years
Preferred Providers by Category
- Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider
- Organizational Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Capabilities that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Project Management & Team Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Most Important Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Providers Included in the RFP Process
- Clinical Logistics Provider Use
- Logistics Provider Satisfaction Drivers
- Clinical Logistics Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- Industry Average
- Almac
- American Airlines Cargo
- Ancillare
- Biocair
- Cardinal Health
- Catalent
- CRYOPDP Couriers
- CSM
- DB Schenker
- Delta Cargo
- DHL
- DSV
- Expeditors
- FedEx, including TNT
- Fisher Clinical Services
- ICON
- Keuhne + Nagel
- Lufthansa Cargo
- Marken, a UPS company
- Midnight Express / MNX
- Next Pharma
- Ocasa
- Panalpina
- Parexel
- Patheon
- PCI Pharma Services
- PPD
- QuickSTAT
- Sharp Clinical Services
- United Airlines Cargo
- UPS
- World Courier
- Yourway Transport
- Desired Integrated Clinical Services
- Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider
- Greatest Benefit from Using an Integrated Service Provider
- Logistics Spend Breakdown by Activity
- Logistics Expenditure by Provider Category
- Clinical Logistics Market Growth Drivers
- Temperature Management Preferences
- Clinical Logistics Problems by Region
- Clinical Logistics Outsourcing Challenges
- Biggest Outsourcing Challenge Verbatim Responses
- Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Logistics Providers
Demographics
- Company Type and Size
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Clinical Logistics Outsourcing Frequency and Involvement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wjmgn
