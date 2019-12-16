3-Day Seminar: Project Management for Human Resources (Charlotte, United States - January 22-24, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Management for Human Resources" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



HR Managers are asked to juggle a wide variety of assignments and add on special ones as needed. In many companies, the people, who formerly performed specialized tasks, are gone, along with their expertise. The work still needs to be done and HR Managers are called on to take on this work as a project.

Most HR folks are not trained as project managers and may struggle with getting everything done effectively and efficiently. The basics of project management are universal and many of the tools are easy to use. Get the results your organization expects applying these fundamental approaches to tackle special assignments and integrate your work into a large project, you manage productively and systematically.



Why Should You Attend?



You are already doing more than you thought possible and here comes this "extra" assignment. Instead of being overwhelmed, you will set the work up as a project, manage it using an approach with a track record of success, and get the results your management requires. You'll hone your existing skills and build on them. You'll apply what you learn to rest of your assignment, becoming more productive, and still have time to think about how to improve the overall performance of your area of responsibility.

Learning Objectives



As a result of this program, HR professionals will be able to:

Recognize the business problem before the project begins

Organize tasks easily into logical groups of activities

Create a project plan to guide all your efforts

Manage your project team even if you don't have one

Keep critical stakeholders informed and involved

Track progress and recognize quickly when things are slipping

Lead effective project meetings

Demonstrate successful project completion

Apply lessons learned to the next project.

Areas Covered:

Context for HR Project Management

What are projects and where do they fit?

Project success factors and pitfalls

Project Initiation

Articulate HR project Business Problem

Perform Stakeholder analysis

Planning and Scheduling

Elicit Requirements

Analyze scope, constraints, assumptions

Create Work Breakdown Structure and tactical plan

Sequence activities optimally with Logic Diagram

Manage the Critical Path

Schedule, assign responsibility, and track.

Cost Management

Estimate Costs

Define budget and tracking

Risk Management

Define risks, qualitatively and quantitatively

Develop Risk Impact Matrix

Track and manage Risk; Escalate Risk Proactively

Human Resource and Communication Plan

Develop Role and Responsibility Plan; Create RACI diagram

Develop Management Communications Plan

Project Execution, Monitoring, and Control

Define What and How to monitor; scope, schedule, cost, quality

Capture actual results for scope, schedule, cost, quality

Project Closure

Apply Lessons Learned for continuous improvement

Who Should Attend?



HR Professionals

HR Managers

New and aspiring HR managers

HR professionals charged with improving HR performance

Executives charged with improving HR performance

