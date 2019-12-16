2019 Study: Sterile Injectable Drug Product Manufacturing Market Overview & Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Injectable Drug Product Manufacturing Market Overview and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Current demand for sterile injectable drug product manufacturing is fed by multiple dynamics, and when the decision has been made to outsource there is a spectrum of options: niche CMOs with a sterile-injectable focus, large CMOs with end-to-end services for a variety of dosage forms, and one-stop-shops where both API and drug product manufacturing from development through commercialization can be supported. Knowing which approach is best for your organization can be tricky.



Staying in-the-know with industry practices and CMO usage patterns is essential for making informed decisions about your own outsourced sterile injectable manufacturing, whether you work at a drug innovator or a contract manufacturer. Key statistics include development-stage and marketed product volume, the proportion outsourced, and the number of CMOs required to complete the work.



The publisher explores the molecule types and delivery devices in drug innovators' pipelines and portfolios, how likely manufacturing is to be outsourced by these categories, and how these proportions will shift over the next five years.



What You Will Learn



Drug Developers

Learn about the life cycle management and life cycle extension strategies currently used by industry peers with sterile injectable drug products, including insight into the time frame in which drug innovators introduce patient-centric delivery options like pre-filled syringes or cartridges

Improve your understanding of selection factors and satisfaction drivers for sterile injectable CMOs in addition to CMO proposal volume, use, and preference statistics with verbatim preference responses for 29 different CMOs

Annual outsourced sterile injectable expenditure (overall and by company size) and a prediction on how spend will change over the next five years

Contract Manufacturers

Understand outsourcing motivations and commercial CMO engagement timelines

Know which delivery formats are in drug innovators' pipelines and portfolios and the likelihood of outsourcing drug product manufacturing by delivery device

Gain insight into why CMOs lose bids and the biggest challenges sponsors encounter when outsourcing sterile injectable manufacturing in order to better position your company to meet sponsor needs

Learn sterile injectable product volume and outsourcing propensity by company size in order to develop more targeted business development strategies

Major Topics

Market Dynamics

Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

Trends, Predictions, Preferences

Study Data

Key Topics Covered



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics



Major Sections



Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing Drivers

CMO Engagement Timeline: Commercial Drug Product

Manufacturing Activities Outsourced for Sterile Injectable Products

Manufacturing Activities Outsourced by Company Size

Product & CMO Volume

Small Molecule Biologic

Products and Outsourcing Frequency by Delivery Device

Sterile Injectable Manufacturing Annual Outsourced Expenditure

Annual Outsourced Expenditure by Company Size

Service Provider Selection And Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Department Influence on CMO Selection

Top 5 CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Satisfaction Drivers

Top 5 Reasons CMOs Lose Bids

Preferred Provider Use

CMO Familiarity

CMO Proposal Volume, Use, and Preference

Reasons for Service Provider Preference

Trends, Predictions And Preferences

Primary Section Takeaways

Sterile Injectable Life Cycle Management

Most Popular Life Cycle Extension Strategies

Delivery Format Conversion Timeline

Top 5 Sterile Injectable CMO Market Growth Drivers

Top 5 Factors that May Increase Outsourcing

Greatest Challenges Outsourcing Sterile Injectable Manufacturing

Manufacturing by Region

Study Data

Outsourcing Drivers

CMO Engagement Timeline: Commercial Manufacturing

Department Influence on CMO Selection

CMO Selection Attributes

Reasons CMOs Lose Bids

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers in 5 Years

Difficulty Using a Non-preferred Provider

Frequency of Adding New Preferred Providers

Frequency of Evaluating Preferred Providers

Number of Sterile Injectable CMOs Used

CMO Familiarity

CMOs Included in RFP Process

Sterile Injectable CMO Use

Sterile Injectable CMO Satisfaction Drivers

Sterile Injectable CMO Preference

Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses

Manufacturing Activities Outsourced for Sterile Injectable Products

Sterile Injectable Product Volume

Clinical Development

Marketed Products

Marketed Products in 5 Years

Biologic vs. Small Molecule

Products in Development

Marketed Products

Marketed Products in 5 Years

Sterile Injectable Formulations by Delivery Device

Likelihood of Outsourcing by Delivery Device

Likelihood of Outsourcing by Delivery Device in 5 Years

In-house Manufacturing by Region

Outsourced Manufacturing by Region

In-house vs. Outsourced Manufacturing Breakdown

Small Molecule Sterile Injectables

Biologic Sterile Injectables

Sterile Injectable Manufacturing Annual Outsourced Expenditure

Sterile Injectable Life Cycle Management

Life Cycle Extension Strategies

Delivery Format Conversion Timeline

Sterile Injectable CMO Market Growth Drivers

Increased Outsourcing Prompts

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge Verbatim Responses

Demographics

Company Type and Size

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Contract Manufacturing Activities and Responsibilities

Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

Years of Industry Experience

